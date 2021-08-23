NORTH ADAMS — First-year students will be officially welcomed to the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts on Aug. 31 at a convocation event.
The ceremony is scheduled for noon at the Amsler Campus Center Gym, according to statement from the school.
Lucas McDiarmid, a 2015 MCLA graduate and senior aide for state Sen. Anne Gobi, will speak.
“I’m so excited to welcome the Class of 2025 to campus, and to come together for Convocation in person this year,” MCLA President James F. Birge said in a statement.