MCLA's enrollment dropped by half in 10 years — by far more than any other state college

NORTH ADAMS — A stark enrollment decline at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts has led to a reduced course schedule, loss of part-time faculty and the closing of a residence hall.

Fall undergraduate enrollment at MCLA, the largest employer in North Adams, declined by almost 20 percent from last year and by 35 percent from pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, according to state data from the Department of Higher Education. The college has lost 475 undergraduates since the pandemic hit, those numbers show.

Coupled with a downward trend in enrollment over the past decade, the pandemic has put MCLA’s enrollment below 1,000 for the first time since it rebranded in 1997. That year, the college changed its name from North Adams State College to MCLA.

“You can tell that it’s pretty empty, and it’s kind of hard to meet people,” said Katherine Napier, a senior from Connecticut who is one of two editors in chief of The Beacon, MCLA’s student newspaper. “There are clubs that were popular two or three years ago that are now defunct because there’s less participation.”

This fall, the school closed one of its three residence halls, Hoosac Hall, which typically houses more than 200 students.

Since the pandemic hit, enrollments have fallen at public universities and colleges across Massachusetts.

MCLA has registered the largest percentage decrease among four-year state schools in Massachusetts, according to the state estimates. Undergraduate enrollment fell from 1,345 students in fall 2019 to an estimated 870 students in fall 2021, although the Department of Higher Education stressed that its data represents estimates before final data collection.

The estimates put MCLA’s enrollment at about half of what it was a decade ago. As a consequence, revenue from tuition and fees fell from $16 million in fiscal year 2020 to $13 million the next year. The impact of that decline has been buffered by $2.1 million in one-time federal COVID-19 relief money to the campus.

Departments have had to rethink which courses to offer, and as the college has cut courses, its payroll shows a 44 percent decrease in part-time faculty from pre-pandemic levels. Students, meanwhile, told The Eagle they face a reduced selection of courses, including some they need to graduate.

“I tell myself all the time, 'Thank God I’m graduating now,'” said Mike O’Brien, a senior from Pittsfield and the other editor in chief of The Beacon. “Because my biggest fear in college is not graduating on time, and the less courses they’re offering, the harder it is to build your schedule, especially as a commuter.”

A spokesperson declined a request for an interview with MCLA President James F. Birge. But, Birge responded to emailed questions.

College administrators told the board of trustees that the enrollment decline is “consistent with national trends.”

But, those national decreases were smaller than MCLA's decline. Public four-year colleges in rural settings experienced a 7.1 percent decrease in enrollment from fall 2019 to fall 2021, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

Meanwhile, part-time faculty ranks are thinning.

The college became North Adams’ top employer when North Adams Regional Hospital closed in 2014, but employment has fallen since the start of the pandemic, as MCLA has cut course offerings. From 2019-20 to 2020-21, part-time faculty employment dropped from 86 to 48, MCLA's yearly factbook shows.

Total full-time employment fell from 313 to 299, mainly because of the loss of 11 full-time professional staff, and part-time employment, which includes adjunct faculty, dropped from 134 to 74.

Gina Puc, the school's vice president of strategic initiatives, said in an interview that the college cut courses because a smaller student body required fewer course offerings, not because lower revenue prevented courses from being offered.

In his emailed responses, Birge declared that his school's finances are stable and that there are no plans to lay off faculty or staff.

“These pandemic months have been some of the most challenging in my time as a college president,” Birge said in the email, “but MCLA has weathered the storm, helped individual students facing crises, and kept evolving to keep our campus community safe while still preserving our character."

Birge said people should look beyond MCLA's enrollment decline.

“My wish for our community is that they ... choose not to focus on national declines in enrollment," he wrote, "but instead keep their eyes on the horizon as we plan to stay the course for future progress and to meet challenges as opportunities for growth and improvement.”

Birge, in his Wednesday email, did not address a question that asked whether MCLA expects enrollment to fall again next year. A follow-up email to Birge on Thursday brought no response.

The president of MCLA’s faculty association, professor James Moriarty, did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

Emily Maher, chair of the physics department, told The Eagle the enrollment decline has been noticeable in her department and classes.

Two-person classrooms and an empty dorm. The MCLA enrollment decline through students' eyes A residence hall is empty. Some classrooms have just two students and a professor. Students groups have less money and fewer members. Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts seniors describe their experience of the college's enrollment decline.

“Honestly, we just have fewer students,” she said. “But, physics departments in general are smaller, and we’re used to teaching smaller classes. What I love about that, the glass-half-full view, is that they allow for more faculty-student interaction.”

Maher said that fewer students taking physics classes led the department to offer fewer upper-level electives and more generic science courses — the kind of classes that nonmajors can take. That has not appeared to cause issues yet, she said, since physics majors still can take all their requirements and have the chance to weigh in on which electives the department will offer.

“There’s part of me that’s a little worried,” she said of the falling enrollment. “But, I think we serve a community that probably wouldn’t be well-served in our absence. If we keep paying attention to students we have, doing what’s best of them, I think MCLA will continue to fill that need.”

The big picture

Public higher education enrollments declined sharply in fall 2020. The next year brought continued losses. Total enrollment in Massachusetts public colleges and universities dropped 11 percent from fall 2019 to fall 2021. Outside the University of Massachusetts system, four-year state schools registered a steeper decrease, losing 15 percent of their enrollment from 2019 to 2021.

The bright spot in the MCLA numbers was first-year enrollment. The freshman class shrank by 35 percent from 2019 to 2020, from 368 students to 239. But, the losses stopped there: The freshman class size is about 240 for 2021, Puc said.

Undergraduate enrollment at MCLA peaked in 2010-11, with 1,721 undergraduates. Enrollment fell in all but one of the next eight years, reaching 1,277 in 2018-2019.

The college received an encouraging boost in 2019-20, growing by 78 students, including about 60 who transferred from Southern Vermont College after it closed.

Reiterating what the college told trustees, Birge told The Eagle that he attributes enrollment decline at MCLA to national and regional trends, which, he said, are “amplified on a rural campus.” He said that MCLA is “not directly comparable” with other state schools in Massachusetts.

Some characteristics distinguish MCLA from other public higher ed institutions in Massachusetts. More than 40 percent of MCLA students are the first in their family to attend college, MCLA says, while that number at UMass-Amherst is about 25 percent.

But, even compared to state-designated “peer institutions,” MCLA’s enrollment decline was comparatively steep during the first year after the pandemic hit. Enrollment fell by about 7 percent at nine peer institutions from fall 2019 to fall 2020, short of the 20 percent decrease at MCLA. There was not enough information available to compare the two-year trend.

Birge said the college has continued “recruitment practices that we know are successful." Puc added that the pandemic led MCLA to expand virtual recruiting. This year’s student body includes students from 29 states, she said, up from 24 last year.

The college is focused on a “rebound,” school officials told trustees this fall. At a Sept. 23 meeting of the Enrollment Management Committee, school leaders reviewed “staffing for recruitment strategies” and told trustees they had filled two vacant admissions positions, according to meeting minutes.

Officials also discussed outreach to potential students.

“Targeted postcards were sent to approximately 78,000 high school seniors with more personalized messaging,” the minutes read. “Interactive text messaging campaigns have been undertaken to reach high school students. ... Overall, the efforts have focused on more intentional and segmented outreach.”

MCLA estimates cost of attendance as $11,580 for Massachusetts students, $12,095 for New York and New England students, and $20,525 for out-of-state and international students. Room and board is $12,150 for all students.

'Lack of professors' issue

Administrators say the college’s priority during the pandemic has been to protect full-time employment.

Birge warned trustees in June 2020 of a projected $2.3 million budget loss for fiscal year 2021, although federal relief money and higher-than-expected revenue from the state helped to create a surplus.

“While fully understanding the need to present a balanced budget, focus for this budget is on preserving full time employment at the College during a time when unemployment is precariously high and re-employment in the area and the industry will be difficult to secure,” the June 2020 meeting minutes read. “The economic impact to the region of losing its largest employer would be [devastating].”

The college reported $74 million in net assets as of June 30, 2016, but that figure dipped below $60 million in 2020. As of June 30, the college reported just under $61 million in net assets.

MCLA’s fiscal year 2021 balance sheet, detailed in its yearly financial statement, shows a net increase of $1.1 million. Administrators told trustees that open positions and early retirements saved the college over $300,000 in full-time salaries. The state provided nearly $1.9 million more in revenue than the school anticipated.

Federal COVID-19 relief through the CARES Act totaled $1.9 million in fiscal 2021 and $236,000 in fiscal 2020, the document shows.

Adjunct faculty members reached by The Eagle said that they were not in a position to comment on how enrollment declines impacted them, but students say they have noticed a slimmer selection of courses amid the decline in adjunct employment.

Enrollment declines appear to have impacted some departments more than others. The physics department, Maher said, is accustomed to fluctuations in its enrollment; other departments, though, are seeing their numbers decrease after years of relative stability.

The English and communications department, for example, took a particularly big hit. From 2014 through 2018, the department taught an average of 210 majors per year, according to the MCLA factbook, never dipping below 190 during that period. In fall 2020, that number dropped to 94 students.

A handful of departments have had enrollment tick up slightly or hold steady in recent years, including computer science and health sciences.

Students said that while they remember having two or three options for courses to fulfill requirements, they have fewer choices now. That can lead to scheduling conflicts, among other challenges.

“Right now, I have to take this course on the Age of Milton, and it’s the only course being offered this semester to fill one of my requirements to graduate,” said Dalaina Yamawaki, a senior from New York state. “And I’m not a big fan of Milton.”

“It’s not a professor issue,” she said. “It’s a lack of professors that’s the issue.”