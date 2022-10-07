Enrollment has been on the decline at MCLA since 2019. Now school leaders are launching an ambitious plan to reverse that trend

NORTH ADAMS — Amid the pandemic last fall, undergraduate enrollment at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts dipped below 1,000 students for the first time in 20 years.

The downward trend continued this academic year with an enrollment of 938 students, a number that includes those pursuing graduate degrees.

Faced with these challenges, college administrators are rolling out an ambitious plan to reverse a decadelong trend. The goal? Bring enrollment back to 1,500 students by 2029.

“We have not bounced back to pre-pandemic levels,” President James Birge told The Eagle on Thursday.

Although the total number of students has fallen the last two years, the incoming class size has ticked up, leading Birge to conclude: “We think we have the right trajectory.”

Boosting enrollment was a main topic of discussion Thursday at MCLA’s Board of Trustee’s Enrollment Management Committee meeting, where Gina Puc, vice president for strategic initiative, outlined the school’s plan to reach 1,500 students.

“We think that is a viable pathway with some of our new recruitment initiatives that we have,” she said.

The last time MCLA had more than 1,500 total students was 2019. How will it get there again?

The college is working on new academic and athletic programs and new recruiting strategies like using social media, Birge told The Eagle.

A new nursing program could draw students. MCLA is exploring a new undergraduate degree in nursing, a process that requires approval from the the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Nursing, Puc said.

“Fingers crossed, our plan right now is to have our first pre-nursing students in fall 2023.”

It would be a four-year program, with the first two years focused on pre-nursing requirements and the second two years on clinical work, she said.

Next school year, men’s hockey program is restarting after a two-decade hiatus, and there will also be a women’s hockey program, the school announced in April.

“One of the reasons we really looked at bringing hockey back on the men’s side and adding women’s hockey,” Puc told the Board Thursday, “is there are a few Division III women’s ice hockey programs, and it’s a growing sport. And these teams carry big rosters.”

It will take a few years, but when full, there would be around 25 to 30 students on each team, she said. “So that’s the pathway right there.”

This fall, the school started a new early college program with Drury High School to allow students to earn college credit for certain courses.

“It’ll eventually have really targeted recruitment pathways for students,” Puc told the committee. “So we’re working with Drury to identify those most likely right now we’re looking at something in the health sciences, something around business administration, and maybe computer science.”

Under the current state funding, the program will go for at least five years, she said. “The goal is to get as many Drury High School students as possible, earning those early credit and potentially degrees from MCLA.”

School staff are reaching out to students who were enrolled at MCLA and left early during the pandemic. There is also a new policy to turn some work experience into credits, Puc said.

“We’re looking at experiential learning and prior learning credit in a different way,” she said. “So we’re actually hoping to be able to offer up credits for students that went directly to the workforce. There’s a portfolio system that we use to track this, where they talk about the skills that they’ve gotten on the job, how that would translate to things like our core curriculum or major requirements.”

At Thursday’s committee meeting, Puc pointed out that across the country, colleges have seen a “staggering” loss of students since the onset of the pandemic. She pointed to a report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, a national nonprofit, that found higher education institutions have lost about 1.3 million students since the spring of 2020.

“Public institutions in rural areas have seen the hardest hit, whether it’s community colleges, or the four year and we’ve seen that really directly play out,” Puc said. “So we are the microcosm of what’s happening on a much larger national picture.”

The college’s undergraduate enrollment of 871 students last fall was a 35 percent decrease from pre-pandemic levels, according to state data.

Though MCLA’s enrollment has dropped during the pandemic, it had already been on a decline. Over the past decade, overall enrollment has been dropping steadily over from 1,886 students in 2011 to less than 1,000 this year.

When enrollment declines, the school does not get less state funding, Birge said.

“The decline in students doesn’t have a significant impact on us because we turn over our in-state tuition to the state,” he said. “But it is still something we think about in terms of making sure (that) when enrollment is down we manage our expenses carefully, and we do. ... We’re in a pretty good shape financially even though enrollment numbers are down.”

The 1,500 student mark is a goal subject to change as the college’s planning evolves, Bernadette Alden, a college spokeswoman, said in an email.

Added Birge: “We think it is our optimal enrollment for the institution given the space we have.”