MCLA has formally launched its new bachelor in nursing program

NORTH ADAMS — The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts is hoping its new nursing program will drive enrollment.
Berkshire Health Systems is looking to the program as a consistent source of staff as it works to reopen North Adams Regional Hospital.
Both of those things came a bit more into focus on Thursday as the college marked the launch of its four-year Bachelor of Science in nursing program.
Supporters of the program, along with elected officials and others who helped bring it to fruition, converged at MCLA’s Academic Wing at Berkshire Health Systems North Campus. Among those in attendance was U.S. Rep. Richard Neal who moved to authorize $620,000 to support the program’s new state-of-the-art facility, in partnership with BHS.
“One of the realities we’re witnessing here today is that you can say with real certainty that any student that comes out of MCLA with a nursing degree will have a job,” Neal said after the event. “That’s just reality. The demand for nursing across America is extraordinary.”
BHS President and CEO Darlene Rodowicz and MCLA President James Birge have spoken to the mutually beneficial relationship publicly this summer, noting that there’s more than 200 unfilled registered nursing positions in the region.
“Right from the beginning, Berkshire Health Systems has been an enthusiastic partner,” Birge wrote in an op-ed for The Eagle in June. “BHS is providing financial support for start-up costs and generously making available the third floor of Berkshire Medical Center North in North Adams for what will be a state-of-the-art nursing education lab.”
Birge said Thursday that a few years ago, BHS asked about the possibility of starting a nursing program. He took measure of demand, and found out the school was receiving more than 200 requests a year from students.
He said that a two-year $1 million grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services, the federal money from Neal and $2.8 million from private donors made the new program and its accompanying facility possible.
Massachusetts Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler noted that the new program is the first within an hour’s drive in the rural tri-state corner of Massachusetts, New York and Vermont.
MCLA is adding an undergraduate nursing program to help address a demand for nurses in Berkshire County and boost enrollment at the North Adams college
“MCLA will be able to ensure that the bright young students of North Adams, Berkshire County, and the greater region have an opportunity to access the nursing education they need in a location they can get to,” Tutwiler said. “Year after year MCLA will help prepare the next generation of Western Massachusetts nurses, growing a health care workforce in a region [where] it’s greatly needed, benefiting the school, the community and the state.”
Neal said one of the challenges with staffing is that doctors and nurses want to live in big cities.
Thursday’s event comes amid some consternation about staffing, given questions about how BHS will hire and keep staff. In June, the Berkshire Visiting Nurses Association said new patients will no longer be accepted from 15 towns, primarily in South County.
It cited “significant changes in staffing at all levels” for the service area reduction. The clinicians are wondering how BHS will be able to retain enough of its staff to support what they say will be increased demand for outpatient services.
News in June that North Adams Regional Hospital, now owned by Berkshire Health Systems, may reopen as a critical access hospital sparked joy — and some skepticism — among those in the Northern Berkshires. Neal, who said he was “optimistic” in the prospects of success, has been a key player in pushing through a federal regulatory change that could make it possible.
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal pushed for changes that could allow North Adams Regional Hospital to reopen. Here's why he thinks it will succeed
“I’ve taken a real interest in the North Adams hospital,” he said Thursday. “And we’re going to have a series of continuing good announcements about it because, when you’re chairman of the [House] Ways and Means Committee, you can change the law — and we did.”