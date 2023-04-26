North Adams residents and officials have a lot of unanswered questions about a proposed homeless shelter in an MCLA dorm. The college president says he hears them

NORTH ADAMS — Though the specifics of their viewpoints varied, city councilors and residents mostly agreed on one point on Tuesday night: They want more information about plans to turn a Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts dorm into a homeless shelter.

"We want to know what's going on," said Councilor Ashley Shade. "I don't know enough details one way or the other to say I am for or against the project,” she said, adding that she lived in the dorm, Berkshire Towers, as a student at the college. "Clearly there is no communication from either the state or college to the community. That is an issue."

The Church Street dorm is empty amid declining enrollment at the college, and the state Department of Housing and Community Development has been looking at building to use as housing for homeless people to meet the demand for family shelters. The plan calls for the dorm to house up to 50 families, some from Western Massachusetts and some who are new to the country, according to college President James Birge.

ServiceNet, a nonprofit that also runs a family shelter in Pittsfield, would run the facility. The lease, which has not been signed, is expected to be for 18 months and bring in $2.6 million a year to the college, Vice President of Administration and Finance Joseph DaSilva told the board of trustees last week.

The lease would likely begin over the summer, Birge told The Eagle on Wednesday. He too said he has questions about the possible project, like about how transportation, me

"We're responding to a request from the state. There's a critical housing shortage for people who are homeless," he said. "As a state agency, I think we have an obligation to carefully consider how to help the governor meet her priorities."

request from the state. There's a critical housing shortage for people who are homeless," he said. "As a state agency, I think we have an obligation to carefully consider how to help the governor meet her priorities.”

But city officials like Shade said at Tuesday's City Council meeting that they have not gotten sufficient information about the potential project, and many residents who spoke agreed.

Mayor Jennifer Macksey said she has questions. When she spoke with the college and state earlier this year, she was told plans were still under development and she has lingering concerns.

“I want to know how many professional social workers are going to be in the building, and what the security is," she said. "I don't have those answers. I am just as frustrated as nervous as all of you."

Birge said he and Macksey are setting up another meeting.

Without enough information, "it's hard for the city to prepare," Councilor Keith Bona said. Families may be immigrants, he said, and if the schools see an influx of students who need English as a second language support, they need to be prepared for that.

Though the council does not have a formal say on the project, Councilor Marie Harpin floated the possibility of writing a resolution that the council can send to the college and state officials.

“I am quite concerned myself," said Harpin, an MCLA alum. “I'm trying to figure out what we can do as a council."

Residents at the meeting were also frustrated with unanswered questions about the project.

Former state Rep. Dan Bosley told the council it was a bad idea.

"The city depends on the economy of the college," he said. "The economy of the college is failing. We need to rectify that, and it's not by putting homeless families there."

But in his conversation with The Eagle, Birge challenged that assertion.

“It's a legitimate question, but we are in a fairly strong financial position," he said, adding that the college is expecting a $1 million budget surplus this year.

Many residents said Tuesday that they wanted a chance to provide input on the plan and get their questions answered.

Local organizations have offered to hold a public forum. Northern Berkshire Community Coalition and Berkshire Housing have reached out to the college offering to organize and moderate a public forum on the potential project, said Amber Besaw, executive director of the community coalition.

"The invitation has been made," she told the City Council. "We are continuing to pursue that."

Birge said if the college remains interested in pursuing the project after actually seeing the lease agreement, it would host a "public briefing" on campus.

But it was not clear whether such an opportunity would come before or after the lease is signed.

"I don't know the timing of that yet," Birge said.

Neighbor Kurt Kolek thinks there should have been a public meeting already.

"I think it's really important we hear from our city leadership on this," he said. "Jamie Birge should have had a public forum in the very early stages of this."

Matt Tatro, who lives near the dorm, agreed.

"We need to know what MCLA's plan is. This seemingly is foreshadowing a way to kind of jam their pockets now in an effort to later close [the college]. There's no possible way to increase enrollment at MCLA with [a homeless shelter] on one side and [an] addiction recovery [facility] on the other side," he said, referring to the nearby Alternative Living Centers.

Macksey, a former MCLA employee, also worried the shelter would hurt enrollment. "This is an enrollment strategy nightmare from a former higher ed professional," she said.

Birge said the college is talking about that issue, noting that he's heard from parents of students and prospective students on both sides of the issue.

"I think that's a legitimate concern," he said. "It's something that we are also focused on and having conversations about."

Residents also had questions Tuesday about what services would be offered to the families, especially when it already can be difficult to get a doctor or mental health counseling.

"I would like to see the state or MCLA come forth with a plan that they are going to have some mental health resources for these folks as well as some substance abuse resources," said Michael Milazzo, who lives in Clarksburg and owns property in North Adams. "Let's try to integrate them into our community so they can come and get jobs and be out on their own. Without that part of the plan, I think this is a horrible idea.”

ServiceNet is looking to hire a mental health professional to staff the possible site, Erin Forbush, who oversees shelter and housing for ServiceNet, told The Eagle. They would have caseworkers on staff to assist residents access resources and support, and ServiceNet would provide transportation.

After families leave their shelters, ServiceNet offers support with the goal of keeping them housed, she said.

"This is a really big opportunity to bring funding and resources into Berkshire County and specifically Northern Berkshire County to help the families that I know firsthand are in need of these types of services," she said. "We field calls pretty much daily from families in housing crisis.”

Some residents on Tuesday urged their neighbors and city councilors to think about those families involved. Andrew Fitch said he was neither for or against the project, but wanted to highlight the human aspect.

"I see this as an opportunity ... for us to step forward and greet these folks, to welcome them, help them get plugged into our community, show them the high points of it, get them involved in the Fall Foliage Parade, [and] get them connected to the many jobs that are open in our restaurants shops and other businesses."

Whether the project moves forward may be up to Birge.

The board of trustees is in charge of making policy, while the president makes management decisions, Birge said. "It's my position that this is a decision based on operations for the institution."

That was questioned last week at a college board of trustees meeting by board member and state Rep. John Barrett III. He thought the board 'should have input.

“I don’t want this board and this community shut out of the process," he said.

The board's chair, Brenda Burdik, is meeting with an attorney to get clarification on that, Birge said Wednesday.