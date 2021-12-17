Two-person classrooms and an empty dorm. The MCLA enrollment decline through students' eyes

NORTH ADAMS — For seniors at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, daily life provides constant reminders of a simple fact: there are fewer people around.
The enrollment decline, a two-year loss of about 475 undergraduates, is noticeable in classrooms, public spaces and student organizations.
An empty Hoosac Hall, where many students once lived or visited friends, evokes a feeling that things are “just different now,” said Dalaina Yamawaki, a senior English and communications major from New York state.
“Thinking about all the experiences that we ourselves had there when you’re walking past that, you just feel discouraged,” Yamawaki said. “You look at it, and it’s just empty.”
Mike O’Brien, a senior from Pittsfield, has walked past classrooms where a professor lectures to just two students.
“You come to MCLA and you know you’re going to get a small-classroom experience, but you don’t want it to just be you and one other student,” he said. “And I feel for the professors, too, because if one student is sick, you’re just lecturing and asking rhetorical questions to one kid.”
Student groups receive their funding through a per-student fee, so, falling enrollment has meant budget crunches for several organizations. Moreover, the coronavirus pandemic has brought health restrictions that inhibit student engagement.
Full-time students pay $150 per semester in student activity fees, and part-time students pay $12.50 per credit.
The budget of the Student Government Association, which allocates money for student groups, fell about 15 percent, from $386,000 to $329,000, from last year to this year, according to The Beacon, MCLA’s student newspaper.
The rugby club requested a supplemental budget of $10,312 but received $6,050. The club’s president told The Beacon he planned to pay out of pocket for the club’s post-match food.
The Beacon itself has faced a budget crunch and is printing through a new vendor this year to lower costs. Student journalists are fewer in number but continue to print a 12-page newspaper each week.
“I look back at old Beacons, and they had 12 staff writers and enough editors so that particular sports had their own person,” said O’Brien, who serves as editor in chief of The Beacon alongside Katherine Napier.
This semester, The Beacon had no sports editor at all, nor did it have a copy editor or photographer. O’Brien and Napier worked with one design editor and four staff writers.
Student government leaders have braced for a 10 percent enrollment decline for the next academic year, planning a budget of $250,000, The Beacon reported. That’s a decrease of $79,000, or one-fourth of this year’s budget.
“It’s kind of sad, because even in the clubs that are active, there are very few students,” O’Brien said. “We all pay the student activity fees, so, it would be nice if we had more people participate and use those fees.”
Yamawaki has written for Spires, a literary magazine, and served as a managing editor during her junior year.
“I remember freshman through junior year, we always had an amazing amount of work submitted and a large staff of students,” she said. “We would be sifting through the work that we would decide whether or not to publish for days — weeks, even.”
But, in her junior year, pandemic restrictions cut activity. Forced to hold events online, via Zoom, the publication became “quite impossible” to run, she said.
“I’m not sure if it was enrollment or if it was COVID itself, but it wasn’t the same,” she said.