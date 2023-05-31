<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
MCLA is working on piping project on Church Street and throughout campus

 GRETA JOCHEM — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

NORTH ADAMS — On Church Street outside Berkshire Towers, construction has been ongoing in recent weeks at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.

It's one of a number of spots across the campus where a steam and water line is being replaced as part of an $11 million project, according to Bernadette Alden, a college spokesperson.

Earlier phrases of the project started last summer, and Alden estimated that the current line replacement will be done in September.

For the project, the college has received $11 million in funding from Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, a state agency, which covers the entire project cost, Alden said.

Joseph DaSilva, vice president of Administration and Finance, said one of his major goals has been upgrading the college's infrastructure. “By prioritizing stewardship in infrastructure repairs, we’re ensuring the buildings on campus will be sustained and help reduce future maintenance costs,” DaSilva said in a statement. Replacing the lines will help cut down on water and heat usage, the college said.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Reporter

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

