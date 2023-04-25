Meet North Adams' Carlo Domenichini, who just turned 105 and takes his Jeep out weekly for a spin

NORTH ADAMS — Carlo Domenichini, who turned 105 last Thursday, takes his 2011 Jeep out weekly, sometimes for an errand or just a ride around town.
He drives only in the city and only during the day.
Days after his 105th birthday, he said he doesn’t feel that old.
“My doctor said I’m a young 105,” the centenarian said. “I don’t know how you’re supposed to feel at this age. I don’t feel any worse now than when I was 90.”
Though at 90, he added, he could garden, and now knee and hip issues prevent him from gardening like he used to in his large yard and going fishing in Laurel Lake. But he’s in good spirits.
“I just have to put up with what I got left,” he said.
Born April 20, 1918, he grew up just over the border in Readsboro, Vt. After living in Lexington for decades, the retired electrical engineer and World War II veteran moved back to North Adams in 2005.
Domenichini still lives alone.
“You know when you get to be 105, a lot of people you had close contact with are not here,” he said. “That’s the problem. Unless you’re good at generating new friendships, which is not always easy, you kind of get left alone.”
He has nieces in Pittsfield who visit and help him regularly, and he’s forged friendships with neighbors who help him with his lawn and sometimes take him to appointments, he said. He has an eye issue and when his license expires at the end of the year, he’s not sure if he will renew it.
It was a friend who surprised him with what ended up as a highlight of his birthday this year: He and Mayor Jennifer Macksey took a photo together under a birthday message for him written on the Mohawk Theater marquee.
After seeing the message on the marquee, an Eagle reporter interviewed Domenichini.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: I’m sure you get asked this question a lot, but I’m wondering, do you have any secrets to living a long life? Is it exercise? Certain food?
A: Well, I think it’s keeping active. Not just keep pushing, do exercises. My exercise was digging holes and planting plants and trees, gardening. One of the things I did when I retired back in ‘86, my wife and I bought a place up in Maine ... a cottage and I dug the whole basement out by hand, about 30-feet long and 20-feet wide, down 6 feet. Poured all the cement of the walls in the floor, mixed my own cement. I did a lot of physical heavy work in my 80s. I think that gave me the strength to carry on. Even when I moved up here. I have a big garden, maybe 30-by-60 (feet). I used to supply tomatoes, cucumbers and beans for my neighbors. I had more than I know what to do with. I had that for a good 10, 12 years.
Don’t just sit in a rocking chair. Just get out there and work. I (also) had a lot of work indoors because I had to redo the whole inside of the house. I redid the whole inside of this house, the kitchen, the bathroom. This house was a mess when I bought it. All that physical activity kept me going.
Q: What was life like growing up?
A: I grew up in Readsboro, Vermont. A lot of my relatives lived in North Adams so we used to visit at least once a week. Sometimes we come over by train. My father finally got a car and we would drive over. (Readsboro) only had a two-year high school. Then my parents wouldn’t let me quit so I had to go to Whitingham High School to finish the last two years. Graduated from there and got a scholarship to the University of Vermont, graduated from there in 1941 with a B.S. in electrical engineering. That year of 1941, I also got drafted to the army. They assigned me to the Signal Corps and I got into the electronics and radar work. I was stationed in several places, mostly up and down the east coast. One of the main stations I was at was Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. When the war was over, I got sent back home, and in April of ‘46 I went to work for Raytheon Company in microwave and antennas. I worked for Raytheon for 40 years. I finished there as department manager of microwave and antenna design group.
Q: Growing up in Readsboro and spending lots of time as a kid in North Adams, what are some of the biggest changes you’ve seen in this area in your lifetime?
A: Readsboro was a busy town when I was a kid. It had a chair factory up there, and a few other things. It’s a morgue now. You go through there, you don’t see anybody anymore. North Adams is about half of what it used to be. When I was a kid, this was a busy city. It had a lot of a lot of printing mills and stuff. They are no longer in business. When I was a kid, we used to play baseball, fishing. You don’t see any kids out playing anymore. I think they are in playing with the computer or something. I played baseball for Whitingham High School and we played for the town of Readsboro. Every Sunday afternoon it was a baseball game. Today, you sit in front of a TV and try to watch the big league.
Q: As someone who is an electrical engineer, what do you make of all the technological advances over the past 100 years? What has that been like to witness?
A: The advancement in technology is fantastic. Things are on chips now, little chips you can hold in your hand, which before was a massive monumental work. You know, I don’t know how far it’s gonna go, but we haven’t reached the end.
Q: Are there any memories from your life that you want to relive if you could?
A: Yes, some of my years at Raytheon. We were pioneers in a lot of that microwave technology. That was that advancing state-of-the-art stuff. That was kind of fun.
Q: Do you have any advice or life lessons you’d want to pass on to to people?
A: First of all, you have to have your health. If you haven’t got your health, then things get kind of tough. You have to take care of yourself. Then you have to get something of interest, that keeps you doing something, a hobby, fun stuff to do. You have to have some interest in doing. I worked 10 to 12 hours a day redoing this whole house. That’s seven days a week for several years. You have to find something that keeps you busy and occupied. Even going shopping is something, a chore but it has to get done. Just don’t sit there idle because that’s what the old people are used to doing. They don’t live very long.