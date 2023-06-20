Michael P. Murphy fends off challenge from Barbara Davis-Hassan and Deborah Maynard for second term on Lanesborough Select Board

LANESBOROUGH — In a three-way race, first-term Select Board member Michael Murphy rebuffed challenges from Barbara Davis-Hassan and Deborah A. Maynard.
Murphy garnered 171 votes, to Davis-Hassan's 142 and Maynard's 131.
A total of 448 the town's 2,472 voters cast ballots in the election, meaning there was a turnout of about 18 percent.
"I'm pleasantly surprised," Murphy told The Eagle after unofficial results were announced. "I didn't know what to expect. Other opponents ran a good campaign."
He said he was humbled.
"I hope I get an opportunity in those three years to get our police department a new home and help focus on the taxes in town and develop some other programs for seniors and the rest of the community."
Murphy, 68, who in 2020 beat incumbent Hank Sayers for the seat, has served on the town's Local Cable Access Committee and the town's Finance Committee.
He has worked in the nonprofit sector with children and families, currently as resident services coordinator at Mohawk Forest Apartments in North Adams.
Murphy said earlier Tuesday he hopes the town will adopt regulations for short-term rentals, like many other towns have in Berkshire County, "as people build, especially around the lake."
Hassan-Davis, 67, is the owner of Barb Hassan Realty.
She is the subject of an ongoing public state Ethics Commission investigation based on her dealings with the Berkshire Mall as a Realtor and as a vice member of the Planning Board and chair of the town's Economic Development Committee. She is also a member of the town's Zoning Board of Appeals.
The state Ethics Commission, in a statement released last month, accused Davis-Hassan of multiple conflicts of interest, including one stemming from the $8 million sale of the mall, in which she received a $240,000 commission, as well as her efforts to rezone the mall as a Planning Board member.
In a six-page response submitted June 7, attorney Stephen Orlando states that Davis-Hassan “relied upon the advice and guidance provided by the state Ethics Commission and Lanesborough Town Manager.”
She has denied the allegations.
At annual town meeting last week, her citizen's petition for a warrant article that would allow the town to hold recall elections was amended and approved by town voters. It was her second try, with the first try a year ago failing in a tie.
She was named Massachusetts Realtor of the year in 2017 by the Massachusetts Association of Realtors.
Davis-Hassan was born in North Adams, graduated from Drury High School and attended Berkshire Community College and graduated from North Adams State College. She has done graduate work in commercial real estate as well.
Davis-Hassan said her goals were to stabilize the staffing in Town Hall, "bringing professionalism to the table."
Maynard, 69, grew up in Lanesborough graduating from Mount Greylock Regional High School. She completed one year of college at Berkshire Community College. After marrying, she lived in Pittsfield and Dalton. She is also a member of the Lanesborough Planning Board.
While in Dalton, where she raised her four children, she served as treasurer and clerk of the Dalton Fire District for 22 years.
Since returning to Lanesborough, she has volunteered at her church in Dalton and assisting seniors with tax returns through AARP. She's a member of the town's Planning Board, with a term to expire this year. She's also recently been appointed to the Public Safety Building Committee.
Maynard has publicly supported plans to site an indoor cannabis growing operation at the Berkshire Mall, saying she would have preferred a different use at the mall, but worried about continued dormancy.
"I saw that as an opportunity for something to be done over at the mall," she told The Eagle Tuesday. "I wanted something in there."
Maynard said she ran for the Select Board in hopes of providing "a little more transparency with the public, a little bit more openness, I guess."
She said the Select Board has done a "great job," just that she hopes to provide more explanation about why certain actions are being considered.
In the only other contested race, Finance Committee incumbent Jodi-Lee Szczepaniak-Locke also fended off a challenge from Kristen Tool. The vote was 235 for Szczepaniak-Locke to 197 for Tool.
Town Clerk Ruth Knysh released unofficial results based on the fact there were just six ballots with write-ins.
Two other seats were unopposed, Sherri Wilson for Library Trustee and Joseph Trybus for Planning Board.
All seats are for three-year terms, except the Planning Board seat, which is five.