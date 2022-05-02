Michelle Francesconi, Ronald DeAngelis win Select Board seats in Cheshire

CHESHIRE — Town voters on Monday returned Ronald DeAngelis to the Select Board after a brief hiatus, and reelected board Chair Michelle Francesconi.
DeAngelis edged out incumbent Mark Biagini, 165-143, to grab one of the two, three-year seats up for grabs in Monday's annual town election. Francesconi, who received 171 votes took the other slot.
The lone ballot question passed 158-111 as voters agreed to make the tax collector's job appointed and combine the position with the town treasurer.
Turnout was light given there was a closely contested Select Board race. Only 288 of the town's 2,485 registered voters cast ballots at the Cheshire Community/Senior Center, a 12 percent turnout.
Francesconi said she wasn't surprised by the closeness of the Select Board race, given the low turnout.
She said how the town spends taxpayer dollars is high on her agenda.
"We need to keep plugging away on our financial policies; continuing to tackle how we spend money wisely," she said.
DeAngelis was first elected in 2019 to a two-year term when the board expanded from three to five people. He opted not to run again in 2021.
Meanwhile, a number of incumbent candidates ran unopposed: Assessor Nancy Delorey; C.J. Garner for Board of Health; Water Commissioner Stephen LaFogg; Richard Francesconi for the Cemetery Commission; William Craig for the Northern Berkshire Regional Vocation School District Committee; and Planning Board member Francis Griswold. All won three-year terms except Griswold, who won a five-year term.
Two other candidates who weren't challenged are Richard Scholz for one year on the Planning Board and Michael Henault, who gained another three-year stint on the Hoosac Valley Regional School Committee.
There were no declared candidates for town moderator, a three-year term; a two-year assessor seat; and a four-year term on the Planning Board. Donna DeFino is the current moderator. It was unknown Monday night if any write-in candidates emerged.