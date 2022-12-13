Middle Road in Clarksburg is in 'horrible shape.' That's about to change thanks to a $1 million grant

CLARKSBURG — Middle Road carries a lot of traffic between Pittsfield and points north. But it has seen better days.
“It’s in horrible shape,” said Carl McKinney, Clarksburg town administrator. “Our road patches have patches.”
And with nothing more than a $25,000 annual allowance from the state for road work, there was little the town could do.
Now that's about to change, thanks to a $1 million grant from the MassWorks Infrastructure Program. The town applied for the grant through the state’s fiscal year 2023 Community One Stop for Growth program.
Bids will be sought for the project in March, and McKinney anticipates that work will start in April or May. Completion is expected in early 2024, although it could be done in the fall of 2023, if there are no extensive delays.
The work will involve the replacement of old culverts with larger capacity culverts to accommodate the more intense rain patterns resulting from climate change.
“We’re seeing a lot more storm runoff now than we did when those culverts were installed 50 years ago,” McKinney said.
Work will begin at the intersection with Route 8 and head south by 1.25 miles to Wood Road.
The existing road surface will be ripped up and ground down and then mixed with Portland cement and reapplied to the road surface. The new road design will include bicycle lanes and some traffic-calming elements.
McKinney noted that the deadline for completion is June 2026, but he was confident that deadline would be met.