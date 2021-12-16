Miss Adams Diner reopens to traditional diner fare, reflecting more than 70 years of history

ADAMS — Early on the morning that Pete Oleskiewicz was to open his new restaurant, it became clear that two staffers were going to be no-shows.

So, he picked up the phone and called an old friend, AnnMarie Belmonte, for help waiting tables.

She was familiar with the place; after all, she's the former owner.

“I told him, 'I’ll be there in 15 minutes,'” said Belmonte, who now runs Mama’s Place on Commercial Street. “He’s my bud; I always try to help him out.”

And so it went on the first day at Miss Adams Diner, which Oleskiewicz reopened Thursday, more than a year after purchasing the Park Street building from Belmonte.

The diner originally opened Dec. 7, 1949, in a dining car built by the Worcester Lunch Car Co. It has continued to serve food off and on under several owners through the years.

Between new staff, a shortage of workers and an eager crowd of diners, opening day was a learning experience for the whole crew.

“We fell behind a bit,” said Oleskiewicz, who also owns Desperados Mexican Restaurant in North Adams, where he also serves as on the City Council. “But, the customers were understanding that it was our first day.”

About 70 customers showed up for breakfast, including North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard, Adams Town Administrator Jay Green and Adams Select Board member Christine Hoyt, and more than 40 for lunch.

Oleskiewicz, taking a break from washing dishes, said he is confident that the process will smooth out during the next few days.

After purchasing the building in August 2020, he took his time with getting new equipment, renovating and permitting, but the process was delayed further by the coronavirus pandemic and the difficulty in finding employees.

Between the cost of the building, equipment and renovation, he has invested more than $140,000 so far.

The new chef, David Travisano, has engineered a new menu featuring traditional diner fare, with specials offered regularly.

“I’ve always liked this building, and this is such a nice little town,” Oleskiewicz said. “I want this downtown to thrive, and things are happening here now with new investment.”

Customers seemed happy to see the reopened eatery.

“The food is really good,” said Jennifer McCue, who was finishing up her lunch of grilled cheese and fries.

“Absolutely nothing to complain about, not the food or the service,” added Leslie Green, who was working on her burger. “We’ll be coming back, of course.”

Green said the reopening is a good sign for the downtown economy — that it highlights the fact that things are happening there.

“And you just can’t beat a classic diner, especially one with good food and affordable prices,” he said.

“It speaks volumes about this community’s business potential,” said Select Board member Christine Hoyt. “Quite a few folks came out to support the reopening. And breakfast was terrific.”