NORTH ADAMS — Gerrit Blauvelt, a resident who lives next to the Harriman-and-West Airport, on the Williamstown side, was waiting for the North Adams Airport Commission to discuss updating its master plan.
"I've been waiting for this airport plan to come up," Blauvelt said. "I'd like to find out what the operations are."
He has had questions and concerns about the airport, and said he wanted to be part of the discussion.
But, at an Airport Commission meeting in May, Blauvelt found out that the plan update had been under development for a while, at meetings that, he said, were not indicated on the city's website.
Blauvelt filed an Open Meetings Law complaint with the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office on May 28, arguing that the meetings violated the state's Open Meetings Law.
When contacted about the complaint, Airport Commission Chair Jeffrey Naughton declined to comment and directed The Eagle to Angie Lopes Ellison, the city administrator.
Ellison is not a member of the commission, but she is interim airport manager. The meetings were not posted on the city website, she said.
"They were an advisory board to Stantec," she said, referring to the company that the city hires to conduct engineering and services at the airport. "They are a private entity.
"Because they are reporting to Stantec, they are not part of our Open Meeting Law process."
Blauvelt is not convinced by the commission's reasoning.
"It seems like they went through a private company to skirt Open Meeting Law," he said.
His complaint is under review by the Attorney General's Office, a spokesperson confirmed.
Naughton echoed Ellison at a brief Airport Commission meeting held virtually in mid-July to address the complaint.
"The draft plan that Stantec and this advisory committee came up with is out on the city’s website and available for public review," Naughton said at the meeting. In early June, the commission voted to publish a draft of the master plan on the city's website, according to meeting minutes.
The planning advisory committee met on dates including March 2, 2020, and July 22, 2020, and submitted drafts of the plan to the Federal Aviation Administration, among other agencies, in late 2020, according to minutes from an Airport Commission Meeting in May. There are no meetings listed on the online city calendar on March 2, 2020, or July 22, 2020.
When asked about development of the plan, a spokesperson for Stantec directed The Eagle to ask the city of North Adams.
The recent complaint is not Blauvelt's only grievance about the commission; he has additional concerns about transparency. Last year, he requested Airport Commission meeting minutes from the city through a public records request, but he was told the city is missing minutes from periods including 1989 through 1990 and 1995 through 2004.
In Massachusetts, finalized meeting minutes of public bodies must be kept permanently, according to the state's Records Retention Schedule.
"The issues raised in Mr. Blauvelt’s appeals and the City’s responses raise concerns regarding the records management practices of the City with respect to meeting minutes of the Airport Commission," Rebecca S. Murray, state supervisor of records, wrote in a December 2020 letter responding to an appeal Blauvelt filed.
"The City is advised that it has a responsibility to maintain records in accordance with applicable law, and to contact this office to obtain permission when disposing of public records."
Why are the minutes missing?
"The short answer is bad record-keeping," said Ellison, who responds to public records requests for the city. "We're going through files, we're calling people. ... We're working on it."
Unorganized files are housed in the City Hall basement, and city employees are working to catalog old papers.
"We have a basement full of files. We go through each folder and catalog it," Ellison said. "It's a slow process."
She does not know how many years of minutes are missing. “I couldn't begin to tell you accurately.”
She added: “There are a lot of years that are missing. We are in the process of trying to find them.”
Ellison is not aware of additional public bodies that are missing meeting minutes.
Last year, Ellison started her position in North Adams, and the current project organizing Airport Commission minutes was triggered by a public records request, she said.
“I've worked at other municipalities where they have different things online," Ellison said, "and I'm used to certain public records being readily available; minutes and agendas are one of those.
"We should be able to access the information if we have the record."
Minutes are missing, and so are members of the commission.
The body usually has five members but is down to three, and Naughton is leaving the commission at the end of the month.
“This may very well be the last regularly scheduled Airport Commission meeting where we have a quorum," Naughton said at the July 20 commission meeting. "Until the mayor appoints other commissioners, we will not be able to vote on anything. But, it's imperative business continues."
The commission then voted to allow the city to make management decisions at the airport and chose one member to sign warrants.