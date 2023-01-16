We asked northern Berkshire volunteers what motivates them to take part in the MLK Day of Service

Mary Lou Accetta sits in the audience prior to receiving The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition's Peacemaker Award during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday, in the Venable Gym at MCLA.
Flanked by Alex Daugherty, left, and Rep. John Barrett III, Mary Lou Accetta speaks after receiving The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition's Peacemaker Award during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday, in the Venable Gym at MCLA.
With Rep. John Barrett III and Kathy Keeser behind her, Mary Lou Accetta speaks after receiving The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition's Peacemaker Award during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday, in the Venable Gym at MCLA.
NORTH ADAMS — Giving back, honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and finding like-minded community members are reasons Berkshire County volunteers joined forces Monday.
In Northern Berkshire County, more than 100 volunteers started at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and fanned out to area sites to take part in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, the first such in-person event since before the pandemic.
Tasks included helping Habitat for Humanity, packing lunches at a food pantry and sorting items at Goodwill. The event, honoring King's life and legacy, is organized by the Martin Luther King Day Committee and the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition and hosted by MCLA.
We asked volunteers taking part what MLK Day means to them. Here's what they said.:
Robin Avery, 66, Adams: "It's a day to give back to our community and teach people how to do that," Avery said. She was helping a group of volunteers winterize people's homes, like adding insulation to windows, to help people stay warm this winter.
Alex Daugherty, 66, Clarksburg: "Martin Luther King [Jr.] is one of my heroes," said Daugherty, a member of the MLK Day Committee. "I believe still in all the ideals he did." Daugherty has been involved in the committee for more than 20 years. What keeps him going with the committee? "Seeing the commitment in this town," he said.
Grace Irish, 18, Williamstown: "I feel like I haven't had the chance to engage in the community since coming to college," the Williams freshman said, while helping at Goodwill. "It's a day to honor and live by the radical ideas of social justice and nonviolence Martin Luther King preached," Irish said. It's a call to action and a day to "be mindful of the fact that our society is still racist and there are inequalities present."
Kathy Keeser, Florida: "For me it means community," said Keeser, a member of the MLK Day Committee and executive director of Louison House. She remembers when she was a kid and King was shot. She asked her mom who King was. After that, she learned about him and saw his example of working for others and the community. "It kind of sums up what I believe in for my life," she said of the day, "giving back whenever I can."
Katherine Montgomery, 83, North Adams: "I remember the day he died," Montgomery said, as she worked on sewing a stripped mitten. She was in Sherman, Texas, at a seminar on the day of King's assassination, April 4, 1968, and was "devastated." The holiday is a "day to see a lot of people do good things," she said. "There's still a lot to be done. Things are not yet perfect."
Cat Goodell, who also goes by her Native American name, Walking Catamount, 68, North Adams: "I like helping out — anything to keep me out of trouble," she said as she worked on sewing mittens. "You become part of the solution, not the problem."
From left, Eliza Mandel, 8, Solomon Buddington, 11, Benjamin Mandel, 12, and Shepley Buddington, 8, sort books at the Goodwill in North Adams on Monday as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
Gus Nordmeyer, 21, Williamstown: "They call it a day on, not off," the Williams College senior said, as he put clothes on a rack at Goodwill. It's a chance to "pay it forward to other people."
Toni Diamond, 75, North Adams: "It's a day of service," she said, while packing ham and cheese sandwiches at the Berkshire Food Project at the First Congregational Church of North Adams. "Helping one another and caring for one another."