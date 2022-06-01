Want to open a business at Mass MoCA? The museum is looking for ideas for a newly empty space

NORTH ADAMS — The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art is looking for a new business to take over an empty space that until recently was occupied by A-OK Berkshire Barbeque.
"Innovative and viable ideas that sync with MASS MoCA’s vision for campus and community development will be shortlisted by July 1," an announcement says. "Those submitters will be invited to view the space and submit a detailed business plan."
Rent "will be negotiated with selected tenant," it adds.
The spot has 1,500 square feet of indoor space and 1,200 square feet of outdoor patio space, according to a Mass MoCA spokesperson.
"At this stage we're really hoping to cast the widest possible net to get lots of creative ideas for how the space can be used," the spokesperson said in an email, adding that there is an option to use existing commercial kitchen equipment, "but the new tenant does not necessarily need to be a restaurant."
Ideas are due by June 20 and can be sent via email to guardhouse@massmoca.org.