Why gliders have been flying over the northern Berkshires for decades, and how you watch them Saturday.

NORTH ADAMS — A plane rumbled down the runway at Harriman-and-West Airport midday Thursday, but there's was a catch.
A rope stretched behind the plane to a glider that it tugged down the runway and into the sky as they both took off.
Thousands of feet off the ground, the glider — a motorless plane — disconnected from the rope and its pilot, and Jon Goodman, was able to soar.
About 20 minutes later, the glider sailed back to the airport and landed gracefully on a long strip of grass next to the runway.
Welcome to a normal day with the Mohawk Soaring Club, a group that meets at the city's airport about twice a week.
"Under favorable weather conditions, which we have often in North Adams, we can fly for fairly long periods of time. Just like the hawks," said Goodman, president of the club. Several weeks ago, Goodman said, he flew at 8,000 feet for more than two hours.
This weekend at the airport, the Mohawk Soaring Club is celebrating its 70th anniversary. The group started in 1952 and was originally based in Schenectady, N.Y., and moved to North Adams 50 years ago, Goodman said.
Tucked between Mount Greylock, the Taconic range, and Pine Cobble, Harriman-and-West Airport has good soaring conditions. Wind blowing on to a mountain, ridge line, or other slope gets pushed upward, creating "ridge lift" and helping gliders soar, the Soaring Society of America writes on its website.
"Sailplanes can fly back and forth for hours on the narrow band of rising air on the upwind side of the ridge," it reads. Skilled pilots are able to take advantage of that and other sources of lift to soar for longer periods of time.
The good gliding conditions help draw pilots far from North Adams. The club has 27 members from the Berkshires, Albany, parts of Connecticut and the Connecticut River Valley.
Don Chamberlain lives in Simsbury, Conn., and commuting to the airport in his plane — a motorized one — takes about 30 minutes; driving takes two hours.
There is a spot where Chamberlain could glide closer to home in Connecticut, but the conditions are not as good.
"They don't have a ridge like this," he said, pointing to the ridge along Mount Williams at Mount Greylock State Reservation. Chamberlain started gliding about five years ago after flying planes for decades. "It's a real kick to stay in the air without an engine," he said.
"Basically, we're addicted to airplanes," he added, explaining what drives the club's members.
After Doug Herrick recently moved to Williamstown, he was shopping at the nearby Stop and Shop. "I looked and saw the airport was being used for gliders and joined [the club]," he said.
Anyone flying is licensed through the Federal Aviation Administration, Goodman said. "We are airplanes, we just don't have motors."
“We have a program with certified flight instructors where you gain the skills and the decision making abilities to fly quite safety," Goodman said.
Hal Weeks, a student glider who lives in Easthampton, flies with an instructor and isn't yet able to go up alone. As a glider landed on the grass at the airport, he grabbed a clipboard and recorded the time in the club's flight log.
"After the pandemic," he said, "I was looking for a new challenge that didn't involve webinars or web courses."