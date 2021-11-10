NORTH ADAMS — Negotiations on the sale of the Mohawk Theater are moving forward.

One party responded to the city's recent request for pitches to redevelop the space — which has been a difficult property to redevelop. Mayor Tom Bernard told the City Council on Tuesday night that he plans to award the bid and negotiate a sale.

Dowlin Building LLC and Veselko Buntic submitted a proposal for a multipurpose space for events like weddings and conferences, as well as performances like dance and music shows, the proposal says.

The company bid $21,000 for the property, much less than the assessed value of more than $400,000.

Negotiations are the start of the process, Bernard said. "The city has the option to walk away if the terms are not agreeable. We will make sure the timeline and benchmarks including any clawback provisions are clearly understood in the purchase and sale."

He added, "If it seems the pace of development is not proceeding that we would have the opportunity to call it and bring it back."

Along with Michael Gazal, Buntic in 2016 bought the Tower and Porter Block on Eagle Street and proposed that it be converted into a 27-room hotel — after an extensive renovation. That work has not yet begun.

Dowlin Building bought the Dowlin Block, 101-107 Main St., in 2017, according to property records. The Mohawk Theater proposal says “it will be planned to operate both independently and in tandem with the adjacent proposed Dowlin Hotel under the same ownership.”