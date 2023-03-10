NORTH ADAMS — A motocross track in the city wants to extend its hours.

BRO MX, a track on South State Street, is asking the Planning Board if it can amend its permit and stay open until 8 p.m. on weekdays and expand the days it is allowed to operate.

“Current hours do not allow working adults and children in school adequate practice time during the week,” the business’ request reads.

The board is having a public hearing about the request at its meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. in City Council chambers in City Hall and via Zoom.

Currently, the track is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and weekends, the request says.

If approved, the track would be allowed to operate weekdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The business would still only open two weekdays a week, but said it wants flexibility on which days.

An online petition supporting the extension of hours has more than 1,900 signatures.

When the board approved the business in 2015, some residents were concerned about noise. Because it’s next to Southview Cemetery, its original permit said racing had to stop during funeral services.