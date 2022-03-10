WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Greylock School Committee cutline says approved the $25 million budget for fiscal year 2023 proposed by the school district administration, during a public hearing Thursday night.
The approval came after a lengthy hearing, during which the proposed administrative position of Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, by far, drew the most discussion.
The proposed position would pay $90,000 to $100,000 annually, and, according to Superintendent Jason “Jake” McCandless, the director would work with individual students, help with faculty professional development, assist in event planning, facilitate conversations and coordinate efforts among the schools. He or she also would be part of the curriculum development team.
The budget next proceeds to the Select Board, which will place it on the town meeting warrant for May.
A number of people spoke against the proposed position, expressing fear that such a position would exacerbate divisions and racial incidents. Some wondered about the effectiveness of such a position, concerned that it wouldn't achieve the goals of diversity and inclusion.
“This proposal opens up a Pandora’s box of unintended consequences,” contended Williamstown resident Molly Regan. “This would be a grave mistake.”
There also were concerns about the price tag. Some suggested that the same result could be achieved by teachers in the classrooms simply by setting an example.
“Teachers should do that work to create safe spaces,” said Williamstown resident Luana Maroja.
Many suggested that more research needs to be done, and the idea should be put off for another time.
Supporters of the proposal noted that Mount Greylock has been the setting of bias-based and racist acts for years, and that this move has been a long time coming.
“This position is very much needed and welcomed because of the experiences of my kids and other kids in the school district,” said one parent of color, Nicole Porther, of Williamstown.
Others explained that teachers already are overloaded with responsibilities, and that adding such a major task to that list would be irresponsible.
“Teachers already have too heavy a load,” one parent said.
Williamstown resident Nick Stroud said he supports the Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging effort because bias has been so entrenched in government and education that it needs to be addressed directly.
“Systemic problems require systemic solutions,” he said.
Others noted that there is plenty of precedent for adding this position, as it has been done in many schools, including some in the Berkshires.
Some pointed out that the position is not just about addressing racial divisions, but also about enhancing equity for others, such as students experiencing gender issues, and bias against students in the LGBTQ community.
Williamstown resident Arlene Kirsch maintained that students need to be educated about such issues.
“Kids are afraid of racist disruptions,” she said. “We need someone who is trained and experienced in this area — someone to shine a light on the path out of different situations.”
“This sort of leadership is paramount in guiding those discussions that make the district a more inclusive place,” said Williamstown resident Andrew Art.
Bilal Ansari, assistant vice president for Campus Engagement in the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Williams College and a Williamstown resident, described his experience of being a Black child in an all-white school. He said that when he realized he was different, after someone referred to him by using a racial slur, he struggled with his identity and his color. But, at his school, “there was nobody to talk to about this.”
He saw his parents fight for his civil rights, and as such, he said, he feels the need to fight for the rights of Black and brown students to belong in Williamstown.
The School Committee voted to approve the budget as proposed, with a vote of five in favor, with one abstention and one absence.
The $25 million operating budget is an increase over fiscal year 2022 by slightly more than $1 million, with much of the increase coming from rises in insurance premiums and other required expenditures, and some growth in faculty positions.