A Mount Greylock teacher allegedly used a racial slur in class. The district is investigating

WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Greylock Regional School administration is investigating a teacher's alleged use of a racial slur in class Tuesday.
In a tweet, a student said the teacher used the slur while telling a story just before the class ended. Word quickly spread through social media.
Superintendent Jason “Jake” McCandless sent an email to the school community about the incident.
“I am writing to acknowledge an incident at Mt. Greylock Regional School yesterday involving language used by an adult in the building,” McCandless wrote. “This incident is clearly and understandably causing many conversations in our communities.
“The middle and high school administration is well aware of the incident and immediately undertook appropriate actions to protect the safety and rights of all involved,” McCandless wrote. “The investigation is ongoing.”
He said the incident could result in disciplinary action. He did not identify the teacher.
“The school administration went into action as soon as we became aware of it,” McCandless told The Eagle on Wednesday, “to protect the kids and school community.”
This comes at a time when the administration is proposing to hire a director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, whose duties would entail working with individual students, helping with faculty professional development, planning, facilitating conversations and coordinating efforts among the schools.
It also occurred after a Zoom “bomb” disrupted a classroom and shocked the school community with racist language in January 2021. An investigation determined that it was instigated by two students in another school district.