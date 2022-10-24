Mount Greylock Regional School plans for a new playing field and track move closer to reality

WILLIAMSTOWN — Plans for a new, multi-purpose playing field and track on the campus of the Mount Greylock Regional Middle/High School is moving forward. The next step: a detailed design for the roughly $3 million project.

Carrie Greene, a member of the School Committee and chairperson of the Field and Track Project Committee, described the track as a “high-end natural grass playing field.”

The proposed complex includes an eight-lane track able to host three or more team meets, which surrounds a playing field with lighting to allow for sporting events that run past sundown. That happens more frequently than in the past, due to an increase in the number of late afternoon events and double headers.

The planned field and accessories includes provisions for soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, football, shot put, javelin, discus, high jump, and triple jump.

Greene said the project will include four light poles instead of the recommended six, a concrete pad to later support portable bleachers and press box and irrigation and accessibility paths.

If designs and a funding plan are completed in time, work would start next spring and continue into the fall.

The field will be located behind the new administration offices and storage barn on the southwestern end of the campus.

District Business Manager Joe Bergeron says several proposed features — such as bleachers, a press box and a flagpole — will be held off for later improvements, cutting the cost from $3.5 million to $2.9 million.

To fund the project, the $5 million gift from Williams College, during the construction of the new school, stands at about $3.6 million. Several School Committee members hope to maintain at least $1 million in that account to help pay for other capital needs that might arise.

Funding for the project elements that were held back could come from donations, fundraisers, grants or other school revolving funds — or a combination of those, committee said.

Long a topic

Creating a new playing field has been debated for about six years. During that time, bids were twice requested for synthetic grass fields, and both times the bids came in high and were rejected.

By 2021, proponents of a synthetic field and proponents of a natural grass field seemed deadlocked. So committee members explored whether a natural grass field could be installed that would not flood or dry out during drought conditions. After study, it was determined that with proper drainage and irrigation, a grass field would offer frequent use, even during rainy or drought conditions.

“It was a direction that would work for us,” Greene recalled.

The concept was approved by the School Committee in January by unanimous vote.

The committee expects to get detailed schematics from designers in mid-January, with a request for proposals soon after. Greene said she hopes to have a winning bid awarded by mid-March, and work start in mid-April.

Officials hope the track will be ready for use by spring 2024. If the playing field will be covered with sod, it will also be ready by spring of 2024. If the field is seeded, it would be ready to host games in the fall of 2024.