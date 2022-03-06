Mount Greylock Regional School District proposes hiring a director of diversity and equity

WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Greylock Regional School District is proposing to add a new position: director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging.
“We just have a variety of areas where we have not addressed things, and too many students don’t feel like the school is home for them," said Superintendent Jason "Jake" McCandless.
The new position will entail working with individual students, helping with faculty professional development, planning, facilitating conversations and coordinating efforts among the schools. The director also will be part of the curriculum development team, McCandless said.
“We need that voice to make sure our curriculum is not biased, and to help build a library collection that continues to reflect a diverse student body,” he said. “We’re trying to create a better workforce through education and trying to make sure that all students know they really belong here.”
The proposed position would pay about $90,000 to $100,000 yearly. Administrators are working on a job description.
“It’s a big job; it’s going to be pretty daunting,” McCandless said.
Some in the community have questioned the wisdom of creating such a position, saying it could cause unneeded anxiety in the student body.
“It is concerning how recent DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging) policies have amplified, exaggerated and entrenched existing divisions within schools and their communities,” stated a letter to the editor published in The Eagle, signed by Williamstown residents Luana Maroja, Ralph Hammann, Janean Laidlaw, Nat Romano and Donna Wied.
“Such thinking and the contentious environment fostered by ill-planned DEIB initiatives inadvertently hurt the very students they aim to help,” the letter continues. “We question whether DEIB initiatives are a proven method of addressing prejudice and inequality. We ask if this proposal is a wise expenditure of taxpayer money.”
McCandless said the new position will bring an important perspective to school leadership.
“Will this draw attention to some things that make some uncomfortable? Yes, but they are things they need to be aware of and to think about,” he said. “It’s really a vital thing.”
The letter noted that the writers are “categorically opposed to prejudice,” and they called for a postponement of the proposal to allow for further discussion.
“We believe there should be additional opportunities for all members of the MGRSD community to contribute their perspectives, to analyze the rationale for creating a DEIB administrative position, and to deliberate on recent DEIB efforts overall,” the letter states. “Respectfully, we hold that such conversation is long overdue.”
McCandless contends that teaching different perspectives on issues is essential.
“If we are not instructing kids purposefully in being empathetic and seeing things from a perspective that is not their own, we are failing them,” he said.
“I feel very strongly this will make our district stronger, more cohesive and will enhance the education of the students and teachers," McCandless added. "I am behind it 100 percent.”
He noted that the proposed position will be part of the final budget, which will be discussed during a public hearing, via Zoom, at 6 p.m. Thursday. From there, it goes to the select boards in Lanesborough and Williamstown, for inclusion in the town meetings warrants.
“I remain convinced that this is the appropriate way to go for the good of the schools, the communities and the students that we serve,” McCandless said.