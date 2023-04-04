Mount Greylock Regional School District pausing proposal of new diversity and equity director

WILLIAMSTOWN — There won't be a director of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging at Mount Greylock Regional School District next year due to budget constraints.
Superintendent Jason McCandless told the Eagle Tuesday that the position, which the district advocated for last year, will not be a part of this year’s budget proposal. The director would be paid about $90,000 to $100,000 yearly.
“We do not have the position in our budget going into the next school year. As we’ve told the finance committees of the towns and the school committee, it doesn’t change the fact that we need the position,” McCandless said Tuesday.
“It doesn’t change the fact that our students would benefit from the position, it doesn’t change the commitment to the position," McCandless continued. "It’s among several things we just financially cannot do in the upcoming year."
While McCandless said the position was a top priority, there isn’t enough money in the budget. He said state aid is allowing the district to "keep doing quite a few things we’re worried about, but it was not enough extra money to continue on the path of these new positions."
He said the district is pausing the creation of the position, not stopping it.
Pushback against the job from some parents in the district did not influence the decision, McCandless said.
Last year, some in the community questioned the wisdom of creating the position, saying it could cause unneeded anxiety in the student body. A letter to the editor of The Eagle from several local parents said, “It is concerning how recent DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging) policies have amplified, exaggerated and entrenched existing divisions within schools and their communities.”
McCandless said the majority of the community supports the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. The superintendent said that he respectfully disagrees with critics.
He commented on whether the panic about critical race theory and LGBTQ+ literature in some pockets of the country had to do with the desire to create the position.
“We are a region that desires for people to know that they are accepted and they are loved for who they are. This is a place that values empathy and values working hard to understand people whose experiences are different than your own,” McCandless said. “Us wanting to make sure that our libraries, that our curriculum, present history as it actually happened, not a version that favors one group of people over another…that’s just the right thing to do.”
McCandless said last year the district needs a voice “to make sure our curriculum is not biased, and to help build a library collection that continues to reflect a diverse student body.”
The new director would work with individual students, help with faculty professional development, planning, facilitate conversations and coordinate efforts among the schools. The director also would be part of the curriculum development team.
The school committee approved a budget last week that would bring Lanesborough’s funding assessment from $6,034,236 this year to $6,215,126 next year and Williamstown’s from $12,853,355 this year to $13,258,887 next year. The district’s overall proposed budget would go from $25,072,157 this year to $26,265,854 next year.
Since the budget's approval, numerous people have written letters to the editor of The Eagle about the diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging director position.