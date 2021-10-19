CHESHIRE — The search for an Adams woman who has been missing since late last week continued for a fourth day without success, authorities said on Tuesday.
Paula Kelsey, 77, remains the subject of a multi-agency missing person investigation, according to state police spokesman David Procopio.
"Over several days numerous areas of interest were searched by state and local patrols on foot and on ATVs, as well as MSP and local K9 teams, Berkshires Search and Rescue, local firefighters, the MSP Special Emergency Response Team, and the MSP Air Wing," he wrote.
State and local police continue to canvass neighborhoods, interview her acquaintances, and take other investigative steps.
As for theories of her disappearance, nothing has been ruled out. The facts and circumstances of her disappearance continue to be very much subject to ongoing investigation.
was last seen Friday morning in the area of Richmond Hill, south of Hoosac Valley Middle and High School, police said.
Onorato said agencies assisting Adams in the search are the state police — including air support — Cheshire police, Savoy Fire Department and Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue. He added some 30 to 40 rescuers are looking for the woman.
"Kelsey is suffering from an altered mental state and is probably very confused," Adams police posted on their Facebook page.
Adams police say Kelsey was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black leggings with black lace and white shoes. Her hair is dyed red.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelsey can call Adams police at 413-743-121, ext. 0.