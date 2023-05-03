Natural Bridge State Park in North Adams is undergoing a redesign to improve safety, including removing some footpaths and platforms

NORTH ADAMS — An unsafe platform over a 60-foot chasm at Natural Bridge State Park will be removed later this month.
It's part of a multiyear project by the Department of Conservation and Recreation to redesign the park, and will also include the removal of other footpaths and platforms. The state made the announcement Tuesday after The Eagle asked about plans it had submitted to the city to demolish walkways and viewing platforms at the park.
That proposal will be heard by the Conservation Commission on Tuesday evening.
Last spring, the state closed the path over the 60-foot chasm and Hudson Brook, along with other paths and platforms in the park and said they were not safe. Those areas have been blocked off ever since.
The park boasts the only natural white marble arch in North America and the only man-made white marble dam on the continent, according to the state. More than 13,000 years ago, glacial melt created the arch in 550-year-old marble.
“Natural Bridge State Park is a great example of the beautiful natural resources the Commonwealth has to offer,” DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo said in a statement Tuesday. “The construction starting this spring will ensure that DCR can provide visitors to Natural Bridge State Park with a safe and fun experience.”
State Representative John Barrett III and Senator Paul Mark praised the announcement. “Every investment that is made to attract people to visit the Berkshires pays back dividends tenfold over time and also allows for our local residents to enjoy the beauty of this region we love so much," Mark said in a statement.
Barrett told The Eagle that state parks in the northern Berkshires have been neglected. "Natural Bridge is probably the worst of them all," he said.
The park is open from May through October, and it will remain open during construction, though certain areas may be temporarily blocked off.
A DCR spokesperson did not respond to a question about how much the project might cost.
In the next phase of park's redesign, there will be ways for the public to weigh in.