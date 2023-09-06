New Ashford approves spending for 'new' pumper for fire department

NEW ASHFORD — Town voters approved transferring and appropriating $55,000 to buy a used pumper from the Pelham Fire Department for the New Ashford Volunteer Fire Department.
The new-to-New Ashford pumper will replace two aging pumpers that are in need of repair: a 1981 Hahn that has not been tested in recent years and a 1990 Grumman Firecat.
Fire Chief Frank Speth III has said the Grumman needs $40,000 worth of repairs. He said he hopes the Pelham pumper will be delivered by the end of October.
The fleet includes a 2004 International Darley pumper and a 2021 Freightliner Toyne tanker.
Volunteer firefighters, only one of whom lives in New Ashford, dropped flyers at residents' doors prior to the special town meeting Tuesday, and their advance work apparently paid off.
A total of 55 people came to the special town meeting.
By majority vote, residents also approved spending $5,000 on expenditures associated with the increase in amount of software and hardware licenses required for town email and security.
Both appropriations will come from free cash — surplus revenue from prior years.
The town has a total of slightly more than 200 residents.