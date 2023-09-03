Should New Ashford spend $55K for a used pumper for the volunteer fire department? Voters will decide Tuesday

NEW ASHFORD — Residents on Tuesday will decide whether to approve spending $55,000 to purchase a used pumper to replace two aging firetrucks.
The fire department will give a presentation on the need for the change prior to the vote during the 6:30 p.m. special town meeting in Town Hall.
The money would come from the town’s free cash account, a term for surplus revenue from prior years.
The 2003 HME pumper, which belonged to Pelham Fire Department and is being traded to a dealership, would replace a 1981 Hahn that has not been tested in recent years and a 1990 Grumman Firecat in need of repair.
Fire Chief Frank Speth III said the Grumman needs an estimated $40,000 of work.
He also said many used firetrucks range from $100,000 to $250,000.
New equipment tends to run at $600,000 or more.
“This will solve our problem for the next 10 years,” Speth said, adding that these two pieces of equipment are “the most outdated, oldest” that the department has.
The fleet includes a 2004 International Darley pumper and a 2021 Freightliner Toyne tanker.
Only one firefighter in the department actually lives in New Ashford, he said, with most living in either Pittsfield or Williamstown.
There are 10 full members, with four support members and one junior.
Ideally, he said, the department would have 15 to 20 full members.
Speth said that his department is not the only one facing a shortage of members, and that the problem is particularly pronounced during weekday business hours, when most of the volunteers are working.
“We have roles for everybody to be able to do,” Speth said.
Of the meeting, he said, “We’re hoping the community comes out.”
A second item on Tuesday’s agenda will be a $5,000 transfer from free cash to cover expenditures associated with the increase in amount of software and hardware licenses required for town email and security.