New Ashford passes a budget at its Annual Town Meeting. The town's election next week has one contested position.

NEW ASHFORD — Residents approved a $765,260 budget at the town's annual meeting on Tuesday night.
All items on the agenda passed with 10 percent the town's registered voters turning out to the meeting, according to Town Clerk Susan Supranowicz.
Those items included transferring $15,000 in free cash to the broadband stabilization fund and spending $28,000 to build a shed for the town's mower and fire department storage.
The town's election, scheduled for Tuesday, May 23, has one contested race, a three-year term on the School Committee. Jenifer Welsh and Mollie Scace are both running for the seat.
Other open seats on the Select Board, Planning Board and the Board of Health have one candidate each on the ballot running unopposed.
Voting will be open Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Town Hall.