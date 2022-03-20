Pine Cobble School in Williamstown names Eric Chapman as new head of school

WILLIAMSTOWN — Pine Cobble School has hired a veteran educator to succeed Sue Wells as the head of school.
Eric Chapman, 47, who has 25 years of experience as a teacher, mentor, administrator and trustee, will begin in his new role July 1, according to a letter to the school community. He was endorsed unanimously by the search committee and the board of trustees.
“We are thrilled to announce that Eric Chapman has been appointed by the Board of Trustees as Pine Cobble’s 15th Head of School,” the letter said. “We sought a dynamic, skilled leader to build upon Sue’s 11-year legacy as head of school, and to propel Pine Cobble to new heights, strengthening its position as a leader in academic and character education for children and young people. Mr. Chapman’s demonstrated strong leadership will prove invaluable in engaging and supporting the students, faculty, staff, and families of the Pine Cobble community.”
Chapman will be leaving his post as assistant head of school for academic programs at the Park School in Brookline
His first visit to Pine Cobble School was during the fall foliage last autumn, Chapman told The Eagle.
“It looked like some sort of movie set,” he said. “Then I met the kids and the teachers, and had a really nice time. I’ve been looking for a place that feels like home. The parents, teachers and kids were all so welcoming, it felt like home.”
Chapman said he’ll probably look for a long-term rental for he and his wife, and their 12-year-old son.
He described his educational philosophy as being “on the progressive side.” He said he’ll set high expectations for the students, to challenge them academically and help them developmentally.
Up until his first official day, he said he’ll be working with Wells and the board to begin to get orientated and accustomed to the school’s administrative environment and priorities.
Chapman worked in key positions in schools in New York City, and has served as director of enrollment and financial aid and a member of the faculty at Dwight-Englewood School in New Jersey.
He earned a bachelor's degree at the Berkeley Carroll School, Tufts University, and master's degrees at Pace University.
“I do have one worry,” Chapman noted, with a hint of humor in his voice. “I’m not too sure about the bears. I keep hearing about the bears, and I’ve never come across one before. Everyone says not to worry, so I’m sure it’ll be fine.”
Pine Cobble School is a private institution for students in preschool through eighth grade.