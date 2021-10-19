NORTH ADAMS — When faced with a pressing but not life-threatening medical issue, there is not a long list of places residents can go to get care.
The nearest urgent care is in Pittsfield, and there is an emergency room at Berkshire Health North in North Adams and one in Pittsfield.
Soon there will be another option: A new urgent care facility is opening next month in North Adams.
Southwestern Vermont Health Care and ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care are opening an urgent care at 856 State Road in North Adams, next to Stop & Shop. It will be open every day except Christmas.
“The people of northern Berkshire County deserve immediate and convenient access to quality, non-emergency medical care,” said ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care CEO Dr. Marcus Hampers in a statement. “We are united in our missions of providing compassionate, quality medical care to our communities.”
The new urgent care is set to open in early November and will take on urgent, but not life-threatening, medical issues and provide services such as testing for strep and flu, X-rays, giving stitches, and splinting minor injuries, Hampers said. A list of insurance plans the urgent care will take has not yet been finalized, but it will include MassHealth, said Stephen Majetich, chief financial officer of Southwestern Vermont Health Care.
ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care has locations in Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire. North Adams is the company’s first Massachusetts location.
Before starting ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care, Hampers was an emergency room doctor at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. In the ER, there were “thousands of patients I saw that frankly didn’t have an emergency,” he said. It wasn’t their fault, he said, it reflected of a larger problem: a lack of access to primary care.
Hampers and Majetich see a need for urgent care in North Adams since the closure of North Adams Regional Hospital in 2014. After the hospital closed, Southwestern Vermont Health Care saw an uptick in interest.
“When North Adams Regional [hospital] closed,” Majetich said, “all of the sudden we got this influx of patients and an influx of inquires.”