NORTH ADAMS — The city's administrator has been appointed to a new job in Eastern Massachusetts.

On Monday night, the Fairhaven Select Board voted unanimously to appoint Angie Lopes Ellison as town administrator. Also, the board approved an employment agreement for Ellison, starting March 23, that is "subject to the final approval by labor counsel" and includes a starting annual salary of $163,000.

Ellison has been in her position in North Adams since fall 2020, helping the mayor's office with city operations, including handling public records requests and liaising with the City Council, as well as the state and the federal government. She also served as the interim manager for the Harriman-and-West Airport.

The position's salary was budgeted for $72,598, according to the city's most recent budget.

Previously, Ellison was town manager in Uxbridge and town administrator in Blandford. In North Adams, she replaced Michael Canales, who had been in the position for eight years and left to become town administrator in Stockbridge.

