North Adams is again on the hunt for a restaurant for the Harriman-and-West Airport

NORTH ADAMS — The Harriman-and-West Airport is still looking for a restaurant to land in the facility's new administration building.

The city put out a call for proposals to develop a restaurant in a roughly 2,000-square-foot space with runway views, but it received no bids by the deadline last week.

The lack of response was "disappointing," Mayor Jennifer Macksey said.

She said the city plans to put it out for bid again after talking to those who had shown interest but didn't submit a bid this spring.

The space would require some additions, like kitchen equipment and possibly a bar, to make it ready for an restaurant.

The new administrative building opened last year and is home to an airport waiting area, pilot lounge and offices. Officials hoped it would help spur economic development in the city.

The North Adams airport is located on State Road/Route 2.