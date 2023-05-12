<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Adams is again on the hunt for a restaurant for the Harriman-and-West Airport

People sit down for a meal next to a window with a runway in the background (copy)

People enjoy lunch with a view in what could become a new restaurant at the Harriman-and-West Airport in North Adams. After not getting any bites on a request for proposals to open a restaurant in the space, the city plans to put out the request again.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

NORTH ADAMS — The Harriman-and-West Airport is still looking for a restaurant to land in the facility's new administration building.

The city put out a call for proposals to develop a restaurant in a roughly 2,000-square-foot space with runway views, but it received no bids by the deadline last week. 

The lack of response was "disappointing," Mayor Jennifer Macksey said.

She said the city plans to put it out for bid again after talking to those who had shown interest but didn't submit a bid this spring.

The space would require some additions, like kitchen equipment and possibly a bar, to make it ready for an restaurant.

The new administrative building opened last year and is home to an airport waiting area, pilot lounge and offices. Officials hoped it would help spur economic development in the city.

The North Adams airport is located on State Road/Route 2. 

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Tags

Reporter

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all