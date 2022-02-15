NORTH ADAMS — The 2022 North Adams Artist Census is live and looking for information from artists who live, work or make art in the city, along with people who participate in the arts.
The census helps the Artist Impact Coalition "better understand the North Adams creative community and to assess its strengths and needs," the coalition, a group of community arts organizers, said in a statement.
The anonymous survey can be found at the Artist Impact Coalition website and will be open until March 15. Those who take the questionnaire can enter into a raffle for prizes from local businesses.
Data from the current and past census will be presented in May, the group said.
The previous census, which was conducted in 2020, polled more than 200 people. It found that 13 percent of artists spent 30 or more hours weekly in the studio and 9 percent said art was their sole income, the group reports on its website.
"Less than 30% of artists feel their creative practice is financially stable (and this was before the pandemic!)," the website says.