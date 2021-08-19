NORTH ADAMS — On a recent afternoon, Augustine "Gus" Jammalo stood over a customer with white hair in the barber chair at Gus' Barber Shop.
"I cut him when he had black hair," Jammalo said. The two men chatted as Jammalo worked diligently on his hair with scissors and clippers.
After more than six decades of cutting hair in North Adams, Jammalo, 87, is giving his final cuts and is retiring Thursday.
“I love cutting hair," he said. "I love the people. They tell you stories, good stories, bad stories. They died on me. It’s been a great life.”
He hears gossip, but said he's good at keeping a secret.
A shelf of tchotchkes hangs on the wall above the barber chair. An antique-looking cash register sits alongside another wall.
The Union Street space is home to more than a barber shop. Jammalo buys and sells coins there, and he created “Gus' art gallery,” he said with a laugh, motioning to a corner of the store with paintings, including a large picture of the Hoosac Tunnel that Jammalo painted. Inspired by Norman Rockwell, he loves to paint and has multiple photo albums in the shop that have photos of his paintings, many of them scenic views of the Berkshires.
Jammalo grew up in North Adams and started cutting hair in the late 1950s. "Haircuts were a dollar. Kids' [haircuts] were 75 cents," he said.
After coming back from the Korean War, a friend encouraged him to become a barber, Jammalo recalled. He did not finish high school and instead opted for barber school.
He worked in shops on River and Eagle streets before settling in at his current location in the 1960s, he said.
In six decades of cutting hair, he has seen a lot of hair styles. “I've seen them all," he said. “The DAs, the short haircuts, the crew tops, the fat tops ... I've seen every one you can think of." When The Beatles rose to fame in the 1960s, many young people grew their hair out. That was bad for business, Jammalo said. "All the barbers got wiped out," he said.
Through his work, he has gotten to know a lot of people. Longtime customer Eugene Kemp told The Transcript in 2008 that he credited Jammalo with saving his life after Jammalo noticed a growth on his nose that turned out to be melanoma. Jammalo keeps a faded cutout of that article in his shop.
Once, Jammalo said Swiss tennis star Roger Federer came in for a haircut.
Jammalo has no photos of the encounter and said he was alone at the shop at the time. Federer did not reply to a tweet seeking confirmation of the event.
Before the encounter, Jammalo said he did not know who Federer was. “I said, 'I've never heard of ya.'”
Though Jammalo loves the job, the pandemic changed his work and forced him to close his doors for months.
“People can't come in and sit around and talk. That was the fun of the whole thing," he said. “It's tough for all the barbers and other people, restaurants, everybody got clobbered.”
His family has long been encouraging him to retire, Jammalo said. “My kids kept telling me to retire. I kept saying no. One day, I was driving down the road, and I saw a guy fishing. I said, that should be me.” He wants to retire while he is healthy — he is still able to do his morning pushups and take evening walks, he said.
Now, Jammalo is ready to close up shop for the last time.
"I've my fill of it," he said, noting he will miss seeing people in the shop. "It's a pleasure cutting hair. It was never work. It's a great job."
When the door creaked open, a customer entered.
“How are ya? How ya doing?” Jammalo greeted the person, and the two chatted.