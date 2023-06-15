North Adams Police Department officers are starting to wear body cameras in a pilot program

NORTH ADAMS — Some city police officers are now piloting body cameras.
Seven officers, including the interim chief and lieutenant, are wearing cameras to test them out before a full rollout of the program, according to Interim Chief Mark Bailey.
A state grant of $94,492 announced last year is covering most of the cost. An additional $6,500 annually is needed to maintain the cameras, and that funding is included in the newly approved city budget. It comes as a number of departments across the county like Pittsfield and Williamstown started body camera programs in the last year.
Great Barrington officers were the first department in the county to start wearing cameras when they started a program last September.
Before the North Adams program can fully roll out, the department is waiting on two docking stations where camera data can be processed. The equipment is expected to come in a few weeks, Mayor Jennifer Macksey and Bailey told the City Council at its meeting Tuesday night.
The department has a new body camera policy and chose Motarola as a vendor.
Former Police Chief Jason Wood applied for the state grant that's funding the cameras. "It’s good for accountability. It’s good for transparency,” he told The Eagle late last year. It could also help with internal investigations, added Wood.
He was placed on administrative leave in March and his contract was not renewed following an internal investigation into a noncriminal matter.
When asked how the cameras may help, Bailey said on Wednesday that he planned to give a detailed public presentation to the City Council that will be scheduled when the department gets the rest of the needed body camera equipment.
“Right now it's just a pilot program. We're just working out the kinks."