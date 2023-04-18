North Adams residents file an appeal over motocross track's permit, complaining about the incessant noise

NORTH ADAMS — Through his closed windows, Jonathan Buoni could hear, faintly, the whirl of dirt bikes when he sat down at his desk over the weekend.

He said the sound was coming from less than a mile away on South State Street at BRO MX, a motocross track.

"I along with many other people in this part of town hear the noise from the track incessantly, whether I am in my backyard or trying to enjoy the walking trails around Windsor Lake," he said.

Buoni and his neighbor Richard Zona, who lives on D Street, filed a complaint in Berkshire Superior Court last week about recent changes to the motocross track's permit. The Planning Board voted last month to allow the business to stay open until 7 p.m., one hour later than previously approved, and to open on any two weekdays instead of restricted to only Tuesdays and Thursdays. Proposed changes brought support from users of the track and noise complaints from residents — concerns previously surfaced in 2015 when the Planning Board approved a permit for the track.

Buoni and Zona's appeal names track owners Jessica and Jason Langenback and all members of the Planning Board as defendants and asks that the court annul the board's vote on the permit. Among other complaints it says that the Planning Board did not include specific and factual findings about noise mitigation, that several parts of the business' application were blank, and that the owners were asking for changes to a permit issued to the business' previous owner. Noise complaints were made to the city building inspector, but action was not taken, it alleges. A call to the building inspector's office was not immediately returned.

The Langenbacks said they were surprised about the appeal. “We definitely feel as though it's inaccurate," Jason Langenback said. At the track they are able to have a conversation without raising their voices, they said. “It's mind blowing to me they act as if it's a nuisance," Jason Langenback said.

A few sections of the application were not filled out because they thought it didn't apply to their request, Jessica Langenback said. And the city did have information about noise, they said. The sound from the motocross track would not be louder than the traffic on the roads alongside the business, Route 8 and 8A, an assessment done in 2014 at the property concluded. The nearest homes, which are 1,500 feet away, would hear less than 65 decibels, the limit in the city's noise ordinance, on a race day.

People find the noise unpleasant, admits Planning Board Chair Brian Miksic, but he pointed to the noise study's conclusion.

"To me its fairly straightforward — it's an industrial zone," he said. "There are zero residential abutters. While I agree you can hear the motorcycles, it's just within the bounds of the noise ordinances in our city."

BRO MX made the request earlier this year to extend its hours for people in school and parents who work and have more flexibility on which two weekdays they are allowed to operate to better accommodate the weather.

The recently-filed complaint alleges that the owners have been operating without a permit. In 2015, the Planning Board approved a permit for the track, but the ownership has since changed. The permit the Langenbacks asked to amend last month was under the original owner's name.

The Langenbacks bought the business in late 2021 after Jason Langenback helped operate it, they said.

"As far as we knew, we were still able to run under that [previous] permit. Even though it was under their names, it was a permit given to the facility," Jason Langenback said.

Buoni and Zona's legal complaint includes an 2011 opinion from the then-city solicitor that says a change in the occupancy or tenancy of a business triggers a review from the Planning Board. But, the ordinance has since been reorganized.

Miksic said that the recently-approved change to the permit is in the Langenback's name and fixes any potential issues. "I feel it to be a moot point,” he said.

Buoni grew up dirt biking. "Half of me wants to be out there myself," he said. But, "it's certainly not the best place because there's nothing to absorb the sound."

He went to Southview Cemetery, which is next to the track, and took sound measurements he said were louder than the noise ordinance allows. He has raised about $750 on GoFundMe from eight donors for legal costs. Jenny Dunning, who lives on West Shaft Road, is one donor. She often hears the bikes while she's hiking nearby, and she wants to see efforts made to mitigate it.

"Part of the problem is it's all open down there and there's nothing to absorb the sound," she said.

Over the weekend when Buoni heard the bikes from his home, Jessica Langenback said she saw six out-of-state plates in the track's parking lot and families going to eat downtown afterward. “It's not just noise, there's much more to it," she said.

A formal answer from the Langenbacks and the Planning Board is due to the court by early August.