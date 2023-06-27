NORTH ADAMS — On a recent sunny Monday afternoon, around a dozen motocross riders zoomed around a dirt track on South State Street. Like a swarm of bees, the bikes' engines buzzed as the riders — many of them young people from the Berkshires — sped toward the track's jumps and flew through the air.
top story
BRO MX is a refuge for motocross riders, but a noise nuisance for some neighbors in North Adams
This is a subscriber exclusive story.
Subscribe today to access this story and all of our stories with 24/7 unlimited access.
Subscribe today. Cancel anytime.
Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.