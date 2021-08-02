NORTH ADAMS — A candidate for mayor has acknowledged that a fundraising letter sent by her campaign incorrectly stated that political donations are tax-deductible.
In fact, political donations are not tax-deductible, according to the IRS, and there is no deduction in state taxes for political contributions in Massachusetts either.
"It was just a typo," Jennifer Macksey said Tuesday, adding that thank-you notes to donors also include the correct information. "We caught that after it printed. We have it listed on our website that the donations are not tax-deductible."
In the July 28 letter announcing her campaign, Macksey touted her experience and roots, and asked for donations.
"I respectfully request your tax-deductible contribution, at any level, to my campaign for Mayor of the City of North Adams," the letter read.
"Donations are not tax-deductible," Macksey said Tuesday. "We know that."
The letter also announces her campaign kickoff event scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11 at the 413 Bistro at the Holiday Inn on Main Street in North Adams.