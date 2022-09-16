How much did a lawsuit over a proposed cannabis farm cost North Adams?

NORTH ADAMS — When the Planning Board granted a special permit to an outdoor cannabis farm earlier this year, the mayor sued.

In April, Mayor Jennifer Macksey filed an appeal in court against the Planning Board and New England Alchemy, the cannabis company. The suit wrapped up in court several months later, when both the company and mayor agreed to void the permit.

But it still cost the city in legal fees — at least $6,400, invoices from March through August show. For March alone, the city was billed $3,960 for 19.8 hours of legal work related to the New England Alchemy case.

The city uses KP Law, a Boston public sector law firm, for legal work, including for the lawsuit. The city has $45,000 budgeted for legal expenses for the year. Macksey could not be reached for comment.

Charges related to the lawsuit included $300 to prepare for and attend a call with city officials, review zoning ordinances and send an email, and a $724 charge to write and file the legal complaint in court and draft an affidavit and letter.

The expenses also included smaller fees, like $40 to email and call the Cannabis Control Commission to request documentation from a meeting.

The appeal dates back to March, when the Planning Board gave New England Alchemy a special permit to manufacture and grow cannabis outdoors at 537 Ashland St. A group of neighbors complained about the project, citing concerns including the smell, and soon after, Macksey filed an appeal in Berkshire Superior Court.

New England Alchemy has no plans to refile for another permit in the city. “We have moved on to other projects that are higher priority ... no pun intended,” Rustin Kluge, the company's owner, said in August.