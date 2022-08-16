OK for a North Adams cannabis project, already abandoned after the mayor challenged it, is officially scrapped

NORTH ADAMS — After a lawsuit, a special permit for a proposed cannabis business has been officially annulled in court, four months after the company involved the project.

The company, New England Alchemy, does not have plans to re-file for a new permit in the city, said Rustin Kluge, the company’s owner. “We have moved onto other projects that are higher priority ... no pun intended,” he said in a message Tuesday.

In March, the Planning Board approved a special permit for the cannabis product manufacturing and outdoor cultivation site proposed for Ashland Street.

Soon after, Mayor Jennifer Macksey filed a suit in court against the company and the Planning Board, appealing the special permit.

On Friday, a judgment was filed in Berkshire Superior Court declaring the special permit invalid. That came a day after the company and the city, through the mayor, filed an agreement to void the permit.

Neither Macksey nor Brian Miksic, chair of the Planning Board, could be reached for comment Tuesday.

Neighbors nearby complained about the proposal, worried about odors and property values, among other issues. Dozens signed a petition against it. Macksey cited those concerns when she spoke about why she planned to appeal. “I will not shortchange the people on this petition, the neighborhoods,” she said at the time.

The mayor’s lawsuit disappointed Lisa Blackmer, a member of the Planning Board named in the complaint and also the City Council president. “I think it sends a chilling message to other boards, commissions and even the greater business community,” Blackmer said after the lawsuit was filed.

The legal complaint says the board did not take a roll call vote, as required in a remote hearing, and that the board did not clear the facility of potential adverse impacts on the neighborhood.

Not taking a roll call vote in the remote meeting violated the Open Meeting Law, the state Attorney General’s office concluded in a determination issued Monday, in response to an Open Meeting Law complaint.

The state said it was informally resolving the complaint and ordered the board to follow the law.