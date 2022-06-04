<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A Saturday crash around noon on Church Street in North Adams resulted in major cosmetic damages but no injuries

Church Street car accident.jpeg

A 70-year-old woman reportedly clipped a parked Mercury Sable with her Honda CRV as she traveled through the northbound lane of Church Street near Spring Street on Saturday afternoon. No one was injured but both cars had to be towed from the scene.

 PHOTO VIA NORTH ADAMS 911

NORTH ADAMS — Two cars were towed from a crash near the intersection of Church Street and Spring Street around noon Saturday after a driver clipped a parked car.

North Adams Police say that a 70 year-old woman driving a 2014 Honda CRV didn't leave enough space between her car and a parked 2001 Mercury Sable, resulting in major — but mostly cosmetic damage — to both vehicles.

The woman was driving through the northbound lane on Church Street when the accident occurred. There were no injuries.

Officers were called to the scene at 11:58 a.m to reports of a motor vehicle accident. The North Adams Fire Department and North Berkshire EMS responded to the scene as well. Officers did not issue any citations.

Meg Britton-Mehlisch can be reached at mbritton@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6149.

Tags

Pittsfield Reporter

Meg Britton-Mehlisch is the Pittsfield reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, she previously worked at the Prior Lake American and its sister publications under the Southwest News Media umbrella in Savage, Minnesota.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all