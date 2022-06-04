A Saturday crash around noon on Church Street in North Adams resulted in major cosmetic damages but no injuries

NORTH ADAMS — Two cars were towed from a crash near the intersection of Church Street and Spring Street around noon Saturday after a driver clipped a parked car.
North Adams Police say that a 70 year-old woman driving a 2014 Honda CRV didn't leave enough space between her car and a parked 2001 Mercury Sable, resulting in major — but mostly cosmetic damage — to both vehicles.
The woman was driving through the northbound lane on Church Street when the accident occurred. There were no injuries.
Officers were called to the scene at 11:58 a.m to reports of a motor vehicle accident. The North Adams Fire Department and North Berkshire EMS responded to the scene as well. Officers did not issue any citations.