North Adams City Council approves $47 million budget

NORTH ADAMS — The city's new $47.4 million budget that was approved Tuesday night includes 2 percent raises for most employees and a nearly 7 percent bump in funding for public schools.
Mayor Jennifer Macksey's spending plan for fiscal year 2024, which starts July 1, is a 6.4 percent increase over the current year's spending plan. The City Council approved it in a 7-1 vote after little debate and without making any changes.
In addition to municipal employees, the mayor and City Council will also see a 2 percent bump effective in 2024 after the next council is elected in the fall.
Macksey also went over the city's classification and compensation plan, which most notably included pay bumps for dispatchers in effort to attract and retain them. “I basically wanted to rip the Band-Aid off on this one," she said.
In 2021, dispatch pay was less than $15 per hour, and last year, it was raised to $17.45 per hour. The new plan increases dispatcher minimum pay to $18.80 per hour for dispatchers in training and $20 per hour for certified dispatchers on the first shift.
A grant-funded study of city pay from the the Edward J. Collins, Jr. Center for Public Management has not yet been finalized, Macksey said. It's not a secret that city pay is "traditionally low," she said, but raising pay significantly across the board would impact the tax rate.
"We would have a heart attack," Macksey said. This year, she prioritized raising pay for public safety and operations. "You can't do it all at once."
By department, the city's public schools make up the largest share of the budget at $20 million. That's increased by $1.3 million from the current year's budget. It allows the schools to maintain current staffing while covering contractual pay increases. Funding from the state, which makes up the majority of the schools funding, increased by $1.3 million this year.
The public safety budget includes adding two police officer positions and two new firefighters. Overtime costs have been a problem in both departments because of understaffing, Macksey said. Overtime make up about 10 percent of the police department's budget at $268,000.
The cost of ammunition and equipment is doubling, from $15,000 to $30,000, because of increased training requirements under the state's Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, Interim Police Chief Mark Bailey told the Finance Committee earlier this month. Across the state, police firearm training has to happen at least twice a year.
In the public services budget, the cost for chemicals at the water filtration chemical doubled from $75,000 to $151,000 to cover rising chemical costs.
Of the nine departments, general government, which covers city finance, administration and city boards and commissions, will see one of the largest percentage increases, by about 20 percent. That was driven by costs for a new human resources director with two other Northern Berkshire towns, increased hours to tourism and community events, and bumps to foreclosure and legal costs.
There was also a pay bump for a parking ticket entry worker to increase it above minimum wage. Macksey is pushing for more parking enforcement in the city.
"Everyone please put money in your meters," she said.
Tuesday's meeting follows a series of City Council Finance Committee meetings over the past few weeks in which the committee went over the proposed budget.
Councilor Jennifer Barbeau was the sole dissenting vote on the overall budget. She pointed to city ordinances about a capital improvement plan — of which she brought printed copies — and complained that although the mayor presented a draft capital improvement plan Tuesday night, it was not submitted to the Planning Board and Barbeau said it needed to be in a more finalized form.
While Councilor Ashley Shade voted to pass the overall budget, she voted against the Public Safety section because it didn't allot enough funding, $30,000, to maintain buildings. It's an issue she also brought up last year during the budget debate.