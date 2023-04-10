North Adams City Clerk says burnout led to his resignation. Now the City Council is tasked with finding his successor

NORTH ADAMS — As a recent graduate of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, when Josh Vallieres took the city clerk job last year, he considered his age a point of pride, he said.

"I can't get burned out; I'm young," Vallieres, now 23, thought.

He was wrong.

Vallieres recently submitted his resignation after less than a year of juggling local elections, the city census, council meeting agendas, and marriage and birth certificates. His last day is May 5.

“I just need a job that strikes a better work life balance," he said last week. "I'm running on fumes. It's drained me a lot."

When was sworn in last July, Vallieres was the third person to hold the job in a year.

Marcus Lyon resigned in June and at the time, declined to comment why. Cathleen King was previously clerk for about a year before she resigned in early 2021 and left for another job.

City Council President Lisa Blackmer said late last month, “I would say the turnover we had previously, they were pretty specific, it was due to the toxic environment. That’s why they left. Now, I don’t think that’s the case with Clerk Vallieres.”

Blackmer is correct about his situation, Vallieres said. "I can't speak to the previous city clerks and why they left," he said. "I know why I am leaving, and it's not anything malicious.”

City Councilor Keith Bona said he heard complaints from past recent clerks about the environment, but King declined to comment last week and attempts to reach Lyon for comment were not successful.

The council needs to figure out how to retain a clerk, Bona said. "It's definitely disappointing," he added. "We go through a process and to think that the best applicants are not lasting a year is concerning."

He said he thinks the City Clerk's Office needs another employee alongside the clerk and assistant clerk. "We should get that third person in there so we don't burn out our staff," he said.

Bona also floated the idea of creating a committee or group that will regularly review the clerk's performance. "We're getting so much turnover that we definitely have to pay better attention to make sure clerks are doing their jobs required of them," he said. "But we also need to do it in a way that's not threatening ... where we are scaring them out."

Vallieres said he thinks having someone in the position with long-term clerking experience would help reduce burnout.

While the job's annual pay of $55,872 a year — the same job in Pittsfield pays more than $80,000 — was not a deterrent for Vallieres, higher pay could help attract someone with more experience, he said. Pay could be an issue, both Blackmer and Mayor Jennifer Macksey said.

Compensation is a city-wide problem, Macksey said late last month, and a grant-funded study of city pay may help but is not yet finalized.

The council, not the mayor, hires and oversees the clerk.

Macksey wants the council to find a clerk who will stick. “I think the City Council needs to take a deep look inward and really look for the best person fit for the job,” she said late last month. “I haven’t been here that long but this is my third city clerk, and it’s not for the lack of my trying to help that office.

The City Council will discuss hiring a new clerk at its next meeting on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Attempts to reach Blackmer for additional comment about burnout and her plan for filling the job were not successful.