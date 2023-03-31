<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams City Clerk Joshua Vallieres resigns

Two people sit at a desk podium (copy)

City Clerk Josh Vallieres and City Council President Lisa Blackmer participate in a bimonthly city council meeting held in November 2022 in City Hall Chambers. He resigned from the position on Friday.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

NORTH ADAMS — City Clerk Joshua Vallieres resigned Friday after less than a year on the job.

He was sworn in to the job in July, and said in a resignation letter sent to City Councilors Friday morning that his last day will be May 5.

"This has been one of the most professionally satisfying times in my life, and I am grateful to the offices, boards, and individuals that have been there in support of this tremendous learning experience," his letter reads.

"Going forward. I do plan to remain involved in this city as a constituent, but in my pursuit of starting a family, I seek a better work/life balance. Thank you to everyone who put their trust and faith in me to hold this appointed position. I wish my successor well, and will be open to providing the same level of support as all the former City Clerks had given me."

The job has seen a lot of turnover. When he was sworn into the job over the summer, Vallieres was the third person to hold the position in a year.

Vallieres, a graduate of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, ran for mayor in 2021 and later dropped out of the race. He was then elected to the School Committee but had to resign because he could not be city clerk and on the committee. Before becoming the clerk, he was the city’s acting and assistant city clerk.

This story may be updated.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Reporter

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

