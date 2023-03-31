North Adams City Clerk Joshua Vallieres resigns

NORTH ADAMS — City Clerk Joshua Vallieres resigned Friday after less than a year on the job.

He was sworn in to the job in July, and said in a resignation letter sent to City Councilors Friday morning that his last day will be May 5.

"This has been one of the most professionally satisfying times in my life, and I am grateful to the offices, boards, and individuals that have been there in support of this tremendous learning experience," his letter reads.

"Going forward. I do plan to remain involved in this city as a constituent, but in my pursuit of starting a family, I seek a better work/life balance. Thank you to everyone who put their trust and faith in me to hold this appointed position. I wish my successor well, and will be open to providing the same level of support as all the former City Clerks had given me."

The job has seen a lot of turnover. When he was sworn into the job over the summer, Vallieres was the third person to hold the position in a year.

Vallieres, a graduate of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, ran for mayor in 2021 and later dropped out of the race. He was then elected to the School Committee but had to resign because he could not be city clerk and on the committee. Before becoming the clerk, he was the city’s acting and assistant city clerk.

This story may be updated.