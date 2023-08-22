North Adams City Council agrees to tax incentive for Tourists to redevelop Blackinton Mill

NORTH ADAMS — Tourists will continue its expansion along Massachusetts Avenue.
The local hotel secured a tax incentive — only the second such agreement the city is currently entered into — in order to continue its redevelopment of the Blackinton Mill at 1470 Massachusetts Ave.
The City Council on Tuesday evening approved the tax incentive, known as a “tax increment financing” agreement, for the local hotel, which co-owners Eric Kerns and Ben Svenson say is necessary for their intended work on the historic property. The pair said at an Aug. 8 council meeting that the mill building is “exceptionally well-preserved.”
North Adams hotel Tourists plans to expand on Massachusetts Avenue by renovating five homes and expanding a walking trail
Tourists will be investing $17 million in the project for the 50-room luxury hotel, initially offering 25 jobs and scheduled to open July 1, 2026.
Tourists hired Gem Environmental of North Adams for pre-construction work, and the group has been designing the mill redevelopment since it was purchased five years ago.
The only other business with a current TIF agreement with the city is Greylock Works; it expires in 2026.
Tourists received a TIF agreement in 2016, shortly after the purchase of the Redwood Motel, which is now Tourists.
Since its purchase of the motel in 2015, the business has expanded its vision to include other parcels, such as the Blackinton Mill, and land near the Hoosic River. The Eagle reported in April that Tourists will make five houses hotel space, and nearby land a walking path, from 1388 to 1414 Massachusetts Ave.
The five-year TIF deal that helped turn the motel into Tourists offered the developer varying levels of commercial real estate tax exemptions on new growth. The 10-year deal with Greylock Works allowed it 10 years of tax relief on new growth in the assessed value of the 230,000-square-foot facility as it is renovated.
City councilors made sure at their Aug. 8 meeting that under the terms of the deal, “it is not that the business is not paying any taxes; they are only provided a tax break of a specified amount for a specified number of years on the increased value of the property.”
The TIF deal authorized by the council Tuesday has a 100 percent exemption in 2027, so the business only has to pay on the originally assessed value. It will pay 90 percent in 2028 and 2029, then gradually see the benefit decline over the next decade — to 80 percent in 2030 and 2031; 60 percent in 2032; 40 percent in 2033; 30 percent in 2034; and 20 percent in 2035 and 2036. In 2037, it will be paying taxes on the real value of the property.
Mayor Jennifer Macksey said during the Aug. 8 meeting that while she is sometimes critical of TIF deals, “this is development we do not have right now and it will also sustain us for many years to come.” She said the project will allow for economic development, the expansion of the bike path and additional employment opportunities.
Svenson and Kerns told councilors earlier this month that the mill project will employ 25 people to start, and will eventually bring 10,000 more people a year overnight to North Adams. They touted the 80-acre campus with hiking options and a suspension bridge. The business has been assembling 38 parcels over the last six years to create an 11.5 mile route through the resort campus so that the trail can go between Williamstown and North Adams.
"It's a privilege to work in North Adams and to be able to improve these historic buildings," Svenson told The Eagle by text Tuesday. "The project will have an architectural look toward Blackinton's past. ... We want to develop our Art & Adventure program and bring it more people."
“The addition of 50 more rooms would provide a projected $230,000 additional room tax income per year for the city,” Svenson and Kerns said at the Aug. 8 meeting.
Tourists can only accommodate a fraction of the reservations it currently brings in, the co-owners said.