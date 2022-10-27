NORTH ADAMS — The city is inching closer to a project that would take on its aging flood control system.

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to allow the mayor to borrow $500,000 for a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers feasibility study that would look at ways to modernize the system of concrete flood chutes that protect North Adams from river flooding.

“This is a project that is not going to happen overnight," Mayor Jennifer Macksey said, "but this is a project that if we don't kick-start it soon, we’re going to be in trouble."

Last year, the city submitted a request to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a feasibility study. It's estimated to cost $3 million, and the state has approved a bond bill to give the city $1 million for the project. Bond bills allow, but do not require, the governor to release funds. The city is working to secure the remaining $1.5 million needed from the federal government, Macksey said. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren visited in late August to see the system.

Though it was approved Tuesday, the city's share of $500,000 is not going to be borrowed immediately. "We're going to wait until everything comes into line," she said. "This is a pledge that the city of North Adams is behind this project."

The city would pay less than 20 percent of the total study cost, Council President Lisa Blackmer said. "This seems like very worthwhile borrowing."

Members for the Hoosic River Revival, a group long that has been advocating for chute improvements, plan to speak about the project at the council's next meeting on November 9, Macksey said.