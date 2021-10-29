NORTH ADAMS — The mayor’s race isn’t the only contested election Nov. 2.
Fourteen people are on the ballot for nine spots on the City Council (incumbents are marked with an asterisk). Unlike other communities, like Pittsfield, every seat on the council represents the entire city, rather than specific areas. Those elected will serve a two-year term.
The Eagle asked all candidates questions to get to know them and their priorities. Every candidate who responded is included below.
Candidates' written responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.