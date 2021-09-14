A map of the North Adams 'Smart Growth' overlay district (copy)

A map shows where "Smart Growth" zoning applies in North Adams.

NORTH ADAMS — A new zoning change may lead to more dense development in and around downtown.

The City Council passed a "Smart Growth" zoning change in its second and final vote on the measure Tuesday night.

The ordinance creates a "Smart Growth" zoning district that encourages more dense residential and mixed-use development. The district includes two areas — one around downtown, and the other in an area between Union and Eagle streets called the “mills subzone.”

The measure is also referred to as 40R, the section of state law that allows it.

Under the zoning change, 20 percent of units must be affordable — open to families that earn 80 percent or less of the area median income. It doesn't require all new developments in the outlined areas to comply, instead, it's another zoning option projects can fall under.

Councilors voted unanimously to pass the ordinance on Tuesday night. An initial vote on the ordinance was taken in late August.

