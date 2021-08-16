NORTH ADAMS — City Council President Jason LaForest is resigning.
He announced on Facebook Monday morning that he was leaving his post "after careful consideration of my personal and professional obligations in light of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic."
LaForest also cited "the shameful dirty back-door politics that has marked this council" and "the absurd grand-standing and conspiracy theories of other councilors and candidates" as reasons for his departure.
"Sadly, there is no room for debate, dissent or advocacy for the people who have built our city over multiple generations," his post reads.
LaForest, a nurse, said in his statement that "It is time to focus on my family and nursing career."
In 2017, he was first elected to the council.
He is not the first City Council president North Adams has lost this year. Just months ago, City Council president Paul Hopkins left.
This breaking story will be updated.