North Adams City Council elects leaders, amid a call to 'put the community first' in a new year

NORTH ADAMS — When Tuesday night's City Council meeting started, no one took the seat belonging to the panel's president.

But soon, City Councilor Lisa Blackmer was re-elected to her seat as council president in an 7-2 vote, with councilors Marie Harpin and Jennifer Barbeau opposing her election.

While not a unanimous vote, electing a president of the City Council went much more smoothly than the 15 rounds it took the U.S. House of Representatives to chose a speaker last week.

Bryan Sapienza was elected unanimously to be vice president. He joined the council in 2021 to fill a vacancy and was re-elected to a two-year term starting in 2022.

Blackmer and Sapienza were both sworn in to their positions during the meeting.

Peter Oleskiewicz, who served as the council's vice president last year, congratulated Blackmer and Sapienza and thanked councilors for his year as vice president. “May we all have a good year of forward motion," Oleskiewicz said.

As part of kicking off the year, the council's rules were also on the agenda, but they were not made final. Councilor Ashley Shade asked that the rules be sent to the council's General Government committee for review. She's hoping they can be updated to strengthen rules on "procedure and decorum," she said after the meeting.

Last year, citing “open and public discussions about unprofessional and toxic behavior,” Shade proposed a code of conduct for appointed and elected city officials. Councilors discussed it, and then Shade took it off the table to rework it.

Working some changes into the council rules will be easier than creating a new ordinance, she said Tuesday night. The most recent updates to council rules, made in 2022, have a few sentences about conduct.

Echoing Oleskiewicz, Shade offered hope for the council's new session. "We have a brand new year in front of us. All of us have things that we can do better," she said. "I think it's really important that we try to let go of anything else that's happened in the past, try to move forward together and work together to solve the problems and put the people in the community and the city first."