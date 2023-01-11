<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Adams City Council elects leaders, amid a call to 'put the community first' in a new year

Two people sit at a podium

City Clerk Josh Vallieres and City Council President Lisa Blackmer participate in a bi-monthly meeting in November in City Hall Chambers. On Tuesday, the council re-elected Blackmer as its president.

NORTH ADAMS — When Tuesday night's City Council meeting started, no one took the seat belonging to the panel's president.

But soon, City Councilor Lisa Blackmer was re-elected to her seat as council president in an 7-2 vote, with councilors Marie Harpin and Jennifer Barbeau opposing her election.

While not a unanimous vote, electing a president of the City Council went much more smoothly than the 15 rounds it took the U.S. House of Representatives to chose a speaker last week.

A woman stands with her hand up as she is sworn into office

City Councilor Lisa Blackmer was sworn in as president on Tuesday night.

Bryan Sapienza was elected unanimously to be vice president. He joined the council in 2021 to fill a vacancy and was re-elected to a two-year term starting in 2022.

Blackmer and Sapienza were both sworn in to their positions during the meeting.

Peter Oleskiewicz, who served as the council's vice president last year, congratulated Blackmer and Sapienza and thanked councilors for his year as vice president. “May we all have a good year of forward motion," Oleskiewicz said.

Three North Adams councillors sit at a table

From left, North Adams City Councilors Michael Obasohan, Bryan Sapienza and Ashley Shade participate in a meeting held in November at City Hall Chambers. On Tuesday, the council voted to make Sapienza its vice president.

As part of kicking off the year, the council's rules were also on the agenda, but they were not made final. Councilor Ashley Shade asked that the rules be sent to the council's General Government committee for review. She's hoping they can be updated to strengthen rules on "procedure and decorum," she said after the meeting.

Last year, citing “open and public discussions about unprofessional and toxic behavior,”  Shade proposed a code of conduct for appointed and elected city officials. Councilors discussed it, and then Shade took it off the table to rework it.

Working some changes into the council rules will be easier than creating a new ordinance, she said Tuesday night. The most recent updates to council rules, made in 2022, have a few sentences about conduct.

Echoing Oleskiewicz, Shade offered hope for the council's new session. "We have a brand new year in front of us. All of us have things that we can do better," she said. "I think it's really important that we try to let go of anything else that's happened in the past, try to move forward together and work together to solve the problems and put the people in the community and the city first."

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Tags

Reporter

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all